Global Industrial Hose Market was valued at USD 10.63 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 17.17 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.47% from 2017 to 2025.

Global Industrial Hose Market was valued at USD 10.63 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 17.17 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.47% from 2017 to 2025.

The Industrial Hose Sales market is very competing and disparate thanks to global and local vendors.

The main Manufacturers covered in this report are:

Gates

Ryco Hydraulics

Piranha Hose Products

Eaton

Parker

Kurt Manufacturing

Pacific Echo

Kanaflex

Merlett Tecnoplastic