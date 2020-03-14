New Jersey, United States: Verified Market Research recently published a research report titled, AI Governance Market Size, Trends and Forecast 2026. The research report is collated on the idea of historic and forecast data derived by using primary and secondary methodologies by researchers. The AI Governance Market is one among the fastest-growing markets and is predicted to witness substantial growth within the forecast years. Reader are provided quick access to thorough analysis on the varied aspects like opportunities and restraints affecting the market. The report clearly explains the trajectory this market will absorb the forecast years.

Global AI Governance Market was valued at USD 23.53 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 424.48 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 43.6 % from 2019 to 2026.

The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top AI Governance Sales players, their company profile, revenue, sales, and business tactics and forecast AI Governance Sales industry situations. consistent with the research, AI Governance Sales market is very competing and disparate thanks to global and native vendors.

The main Manufacturers covered in this report are:

SAS Institute

Google LLC

Amazon Web Services

IBM Corporation

integrate.ai

Facebook

Microsoft Corporation

Salesforce

SAP ERP