London: Flourish Supplements today announced LIGHTS OFF, a new health product. LIGHTS OFF blends 12 clinically-studied all-natural premium nootropic compounds, amino acids, neuro-vitamins and adaptogenic herbs to promote restorative sleep, improve memory, improve mood and support brain and nerve health, as well as supporting the immune system. It is suitable for adults with or without sleep issues, as it’s not a sedative and is non-habit forming.

“We are proud to have made a natural formula suitable for vegans that not only helps with restorative sleep but uses no sedative herbs such as valerian that can leave you feeling groggy. Lights Off is a versatile product that can be used during the day to help with anxious moments, or be taken to support the immune system,” says Ross Harrington, Director at Flourish Supplements.

Features and benefits of LIGHTS OFF include.

Restful & rejuvenating sleep. • Immune system support. • Natural anti-inflammatory.

LIGHTS OFF will be available starting 29/06/2020, at £30. For more information on LIGHTS OFF please visit www.flourishsupplements.com

About Flourish Supplements: Flourish Supplements are passionate about taking the confusion away from the vast vitamin, mineral and herb industry. Every effort is made to deliver the best possible product, from content to capsule packaging. Currently, three products are available that can be taken singularly or synergistically, focusing on sleep, the immune system, bones, joints, brain, heart, and skin.

Ross Harrington Flourish Supplements 07403197825 [email protected]

