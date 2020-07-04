2020 Medical Equipment Quarterly Deals Analysis M and A and Investment Trends Report

Medical Equipment Quarterly Deals Analysis M&A and Investment Trends – Q1 2020 report is an essential source of data and trend analysis on the mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and financings in the medical equipment industry.

The report provides detailed information on M&As, equity/debt offerings, private equity, venture financing and partnership transactions registered in the medical equipment industry in Q1 2020. The report portrays detailed comparative data on the number of deals and their value in the last five quarters, subdivided by deal types, segments and geographies. Additionally, the report provides information on the top financial advisory firms in the medical equipment industry.

Data presented in this report is derived from GlobalDatas proprietary in-house Medical Equipment eTrack deals database and primary and secondary research.

Scope of this Report-

– Analyze market trends for the medical equipment/medical devices market in the global arena

– Review of deal trends in anesthesia and respiratory devices, cardiovascular devices, dental devices, diabetes care devices, diagnostic imaging, drug delivery devices, endoscopy devices, ENT devices, healthcare IT, hospital supplies, in vitro diagnostics, nephrology and urology devices, neurology devices, opthalmic devices, patient monitoring, surgical equipment, and wound care management segments

– Analysis of M&A, Equity/Debt Offerings, Private Equity, Venture Financing and Partnerships in the medical equipment market

– Summary of medical equipment deals globally in the last five quarters

– Information on the top deals that took place in the medical equipment market

– Geographies covered include – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa

– League Tables of financial advisors in M&A and equity/debt offerings. This includes key advisors such as Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, and Goldman Sachs

– Review the financial metrics, such as operating profit ratio, P/E ratio, and EV/EBITDA on mergers and acquisitions

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.

– Find out the major deal performing segments for investments in your industry.

– Evaluate the types of companies which are entering into partnership or licensing agreements; divesting and acquiring assets.

– Identify companies that are aggressively looking to raise capital in the market

– Evaluate niche therapy areas that are receiving majority of the upfront and milestone payments in the pharmaceutical industry.

– Identify the key venture capitalists, who are financing the pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

– Evaluate the clinical development stages where majority of the partnerships and licensing agreements are happening.

– Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the pharmaceutical industry.

– Identify growth segments and opportunities in each region within the industry.

– Look for key financial advisors where you are planning to raise capital from the market or for acquisitions within the industry.

Table of Contents in this Report-

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Medical Equipment, Global, Deal Summary

2.1 Medical Equipment, Global, Deals Analysis, Q1 2020

2.2 Medical Equipment, Global, Number of Deals by Type, Q1 2020

2.3 Medical Equipment, Global, Major Deals, Q1 2020

3 Medical Equipment, Global, Deal Summary, By Type

3.1 Medical Equipment, Global, Merger and Acquisition Deals, Q1 2020

3.1.1 Top M&A Deals in Q1 2020

3.2 Medical Equipment, Global, Equity Offering Deals, Q1 2020

3.2.1 Top IPOs in Q1 2020

3.2.2 Top Secondary Offerings in Q1 2020

3.2.3 Top PIPE Deals in Q1 2020

3.3 Medical Equipment, Global, Venture Capital Deals, Q1 2020

3.3.1 Top Venture Financing Deals in Q1 2020

3.3.2 Medical Equipment, Global, Venture Capital Deals by Stage of Financing, Q1 2020

3.3.3 Medical Equipment, Global, Venture Capital Deals by Stage of Financing, Q1 2020

3.4 Medical Equipment, Global, Top Venture Financing Firms, Q1 2019 – Q1 2020

3.4.1 Medical Equipment, Global, Top VC Backed Companies, Last Five Quarters

3.5 Medical Equipment, Global, Private Equity Deals, Q1 2019 – Q1 2020

3.5.1 Top Private Equity Deals in Q1 2020

3.6 Medical Equipment, Global, Partnership Deals, Q1 2019- Q1 2020

3.6.1 Partnership Deals in Q1 2020

4 Medical Equipment, Global, Deal Summary, By Market

5 Medical Equipment, Deal Summary, By Geography

5.1 Medical Equipment, North America Region Deals, Q1 2020

5.1.1 North America – Deals of the Quarter

5.2 Medical Equipment, Europe Region Deals, Q1 2020

5.2.1 Europe – Deals of the Quarter

5.3 Medical Equipment, Asia-Pacific Region Deals, Q1 2020

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific – Deals of the Quarter

5.4 Medical Equipment, Rest of the World Deals, Q1 2020

5.4.1 Rest of the World – Deals of the Quarter

6 Medical Equipment, Top Advisors

6.1 Medical Equipment, Global Top Financial Advisors, Mergers and Acquisitions, Last Five Quarters

6.2 Medical Equipment, Global Top Financial Advisors, Equity Offerings, Deal Summary, Last Five Quarters

7 Further Information

7.1 Methodology

and more…..