Global Active Implanted Medical Devices Market was valued at USD 19.59 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 33.08 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2026.

The main Manufacturers covered in this report are:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic plc

William Demant Holding A/S

Abbott Laboratories

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

Cochlear Limited

MED-EL

Sonova Holding AG

Nurotron Biotechnology Co.

Ltd. and LivaNova PLC

along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies

market share and market ranking analysis of the above-mentioned players globally.Global Active Implanted Medical Devices Market

By Product
• Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators
  o Transvenous Implantable 
  o Subcutaneous Implantable 
• Ventricular Assist Devices 
• Implantable Heart Monitors
• Implantable Hearing Devices
  o Active Hearing Implants
  o Non-active/Passive Hearing Implants
• Others

Global Active Implanted Medical Devices Market Geographic Scope
• North America
  o U.S.
  o Canada
  o Mexico
• Europe
  o Germany
  o UK
  o France
  o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
  o China
  o Japan
  o India
  o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World

