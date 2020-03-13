New Jersey, United States: Verified Market Research recently published a research report titled, Ammonium Nitrate Market Size, Trends and Forecast 2026. The research report is collated on the idea of historic and forecast data derived by using primary and secondary methodologies by researchers. The Ammonium Nitrate Market is one among the fastest-growing markets and is predicted to witness substantial growth within the forecast years. Reader are provided quick access to thorough analysis on the varied aspects like opportunities and restraints affecting the market. The report clearly explains the trajectory this market will absorb the forecast years.

Ammonium Nitrate Market was valued at USD 4.72 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 6.16 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2019 to 2026.

The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Ammonium Nitrate Sales players, their company profile, revenue, sales, and business tactics and forecast Ammonium Nitrate Sales industry situations. consistent with the research, Ammonium Nitrate Sales market is very competing and disparate thanks to global and native vendors.

The main Manufacturers covered in this report are:

Orica

Neochim PLC

itec Pivot Limited

San Corporation

URALCHEM Holding P.L.C.

Austin Powder Company

CF Industries Holdings

EuroChem Group AG

OSTCHEM Holding