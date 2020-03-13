New Jersey, United States: Verified Market Research recently published a research report titled, Blockchain Supply Chain Market Size, Trends and Forecast 2026. The research report is collated on the idea of historic and forecast data derived by using primary and secondary methodologies by researchers. The Blockchain Supply Chain Market is one among the fastest-growing markets and is predicted to witness substantial growth within the forecast years. Reader are provided quick access to thorough analysis on the varied aspects like opportunities and restraints affecting the market. The report clearly explains the trajectory this market will absorb the forecast years.

Blockchain Supply Chain Market was valued at USD 145.8 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 19,122.02 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 83.52% from 2019 to 2026.

The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Blockchain Supply Chain Sales players, their company profile, revenue, sales, and business tactics and forecast Blockchain Supply Chain Sales industry situations. consistent with the research, Blockchain Supply Chain Sales market is very competing and disparate thanks to global and native vendors.

The main Manufacturers covered in this report are:

Auxesis Group

AWS

BTL Group

Huawei Accenture Plc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

TIBCO Software