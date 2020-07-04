Retail Automation Market 2020 Set up an Enormous Growth by 2027| Eminent Players Fujitsu limited, Honeywell international Inc., NCR corporation, Outerwall Inc., Pricer, ZIH Corp., Tosibha global commerce solutions Inc

Global Retail automation Market valued approximately USD 8.96 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.8% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Key factors which gives growth to the Retail automation market are rising demand for features such as business optimization and improvement in service quality and market is expected to witness growth in the future owing to the growing adoption of the technology by a number of end users, such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, fuel stations, and retail pharmacies.

Key Players:

Fujitsu limited

Honeywell international Inc.

NCR corporation

Outerwall Inc.

Pricer

ZIH Corp.

Tosibha global commerce solutions Inc

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Retail automation market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Retail automation market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Retail automation market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Retail automation market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Retail automation Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Global Retail automation Market Segmentation

6 Market Effect Factors Analysis

7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

