Facility Management Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players – Research Forecasts

Leading Players of Global Facility Management Market are CA Technologies, IBM, SAP, Planon, Oracle, Indus Systems, Jade Track, Trimble, FM:Systems, Hippo CMMS ARCHIBUS,

The Global Facility Management Market accounted for USD 34.61 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the facility management market in the next 8 years. Facility management alludes to the integrated administration of numerous interdisciplinary advances, procedures, faculty and frameworks. It promotes proficient and collective environment in order to satisfy and meet the key goals and mission of an association. Facility management ensures that everything works suitably together whereas; facility manager is responsible for keeping the office alive. Facility managers use office administration programming to identify and plan the tasks, make facilities decisions, keep records and others

Competitive Landscape: global facility management market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

The Facility Management market research report classifies the competitive spectrum of this industry in elaborate detail. The study claims that the competitive reach spans the companies of IBM, SAP, Planon, Oracle, Indus Systems, Jade Track, Trimble, FM:Systems, Hippo CMMS ARCHIBUS, MAINTENANCE CONNECTION, FacilityONE Technologies, NEMETSCHEK, MetricStream, Accruent FMX Officespace Apleona MCS Solutions Archidata Emaint Autodesk and FSI (FM Solutions) Limited among others

Market Segmentation: Global Facility Management Market

By Solution (Facility Environment Management, Building Information Modeling, Integrated Workplace Management System, Facility Property Management,),

By Service,

By Organization Size,

By Deployment Type,

By End User,

By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa)

