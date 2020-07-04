Fuel Management System Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players – Research Forecasts

Fuel Management System Market2020 Analysis and Precise Outlook: Revenue Analysis, Technological Adoption and Developments, Major Trends, and Market Overview

The Global Fuel Management System Market is expected to reach USD 802.4 million by 2025 from USD 484.8 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Industry News

In June, 2016, Franklin Fueling Systems, the global leader in Total System Solutions for retail petroleum equipment systems, has announced the launch of FFS PRO: University. This new full-feature platform will serve as the industry’s premier training, certification, and resource tool for installation professionals.

Market Segmentation

Based on Application, the market is segmented into

fuel storage monitoring,

access control and

fuel dispensing

By Geography

Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific).

North America (US, Canada, Mexico).

Europe (Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe.

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America).

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Based on Industry, the market is segmented into

mining and construction,

military & defense,

oil & gas,

transportation and logistics

Based on offering, the market is segmented into

hardware,

software and

services

The hardware segment is sub segmented into automatic tank gauge systems, fuel control systems and identification devices.

Major Business Entities Covered in this Report

Gilbarco Veeder-Root,

Dover Corporation,

Franklin Fueling Systems,

Omnitracs,

Wayne Fueling Systems,

World Fuel Services,

Piusi S.p.A.,

PIUSI USA, Inc.,

The Triscan Group,

FuelForce – Multiforce Systems,

Road-Track,

Banlaw,

Banlaw Systems (Europe) Ltd,

HID Global,

HID Global – EMEA,

HID Global – APAC,

Banlaw Africa Group,

Fluid Management Technology,

Timeplan Fuel Solutions Ltd,

Sentinel Fuel Products,

Guduza System Technologies (Pty) Ltd,

ESI Total Fuel Management,

AssetWorks LLC,

Smartflow Technologies Inc.,

Technotrade,

Romteck Australia Pty Ltd,

Newlea Fuel Systems,

OPW Fuel Management Systems,

Emerson,

SCI Distribution,

E-Drive Technology,

Fleetmatics,

Telenav,

Trimble Inc.,

Orpak Systems and others.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

Fuel management system manufacturers, traders/suppliers,

Raw material suppliers and distributors,

Associations, organizations, forums, and alliances related to fuel management.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Reduction in loss of fuel

Improvement in efficiency and productivity

Reduction in chances of fueling errors

Launch of technologically advanced products

