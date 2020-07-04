Reference Check Software Market 2027| Accio Data, Checkmate, Checkster, HireRight, Hireology, HealthcareSource HR, SkillSurvey

Reference checking software is a program which automate the procedure of contacting & verifying the references of job contenders. The software is meant to support human capital management professionals to become more efficient in obtaining detailed and accurate information about the potential applicants.

The report aims to provide an overview of the reference check software market with detailed market segmentation- organization size, deployment type, industry, and geography. The global reference check software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading reference check software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global reference check software market is segmented on the basis of organization size, deployment type, and industry. Based on organization size, the reference check software market is segmented into SMEs, and large enterprises. Based on deployment type, the reference check software market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. On the basis of refrigerant type, the reference check software market is segmented into R404A, R134a, R744, R143a, others. Based on application, the reference check software market is segmented into BFSI, IT and telecom, retail, healthcare, government, and others.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Accio Data

2. Checkmate

3. Checkster

4. HireRight, LLC.

5. Hireology

6. HealthcareSource HR, Inc.

7. SkillSurvey Inc.

8. Sterling

9. VICTIG

10. Xref

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global reference check software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The reference check software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the reference check software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the text annotation tools in these regions.

