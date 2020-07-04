Variable Frequency Drive Market 2020 Brief Analysis || Leading Players Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, LOVATO Electric S.p.A., Rockwell Automation, Inc., and More

NEW YORK, (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Data Bridge Market research has recently published a study titled ‘Variable Frequency Drive Market Research Report.’ In this report, the objective of report is to provide a detailed analysis of industry and its impact based on applications and on different geographical regions, strategically analyses the growth trends, future prospects. The report provides specific and up to date information about the consumer’s demands, preferences, ideas and their varying liking about particular product. The market research report is a resource, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2027. Variable Frequency Drive Market report helps to plan about the advertising and sales promotion strategy more successfully and also helps in taking sound decisions. As per study key players of this market are Siemens, ABB, Schneider Electric, Eaton, Emerson Electric Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, LOVATO Electric S.p.A., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Danfoss A/S, Invertek Drives Ltd and among others.

Variable frequency drive market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 4.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 717.54 million by 2027. The rising investment in the infrastructure development is one of the prominent factors that drive the growth of the market.

The rising urbanization is surging the consumer demand resulted in the growth of the industrial and manufacturing development, which attributes growth of the variable frequency drive market. Moreover, the rising connected devices in the commercial, industrial, and residential sectors are expected to drive the demand for the variable frequency drive in the coming future. The increasing cost for variable frequency drive restraints the growth of the market.

Rising Investments in the Infrastructure Industry in Variable Frequency Drive Market

Variable frequency drive market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in installed base of different kind of products for variable frequency drive, impact of technology using life line curves and changes regulatory scenarios and their impact on the variable frequency drive market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019;

Base year – 2019;

Forecast period- 2020 to 2027

List of Best Players profiled in Variable Frequency Drive Market Report: Siemens, ABB, Schneider Electric, Eaton, Emerson Electric Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, LOVATO Electric S.p.A., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Danfoss A/S, Invertek Drives Ltd and among others.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Variable Frequency Drive Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is affecting the Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for the Variable Frequency Drive Market Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers at

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Variable Frequency Drive Market Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Variable Frequency Drive Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

variable frequency drive market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, brand analysis, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to variable frequency drive market.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, , NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

Variable Frequency Drive Market Segmentation,

By Type

(AC Drive, DC Drive and Servo Drive),

Voltage

(Medium Voltage (>690V) and Low Voltage (Up to 690V)),

Application

(Pumps, Fans, Compressor, Conveyors, Extruders and Others), Power Range (0-0.5KW, 0.5-20KW, 20KW-50KW and 50-200KW),

End-User

(Oil & Gas, Power Generation, HVAC Industry, Infrastructure, Agriculture, Automotive, Food & Beverages and Others) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Variable frequency drive market Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry. Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research. The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned. The market report also provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Global industry.

