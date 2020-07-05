Fresh Meat Packaging Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth

Meat packaging is particularly done to deliver protected, fresh, and hygienic food. For mass supply as well as consumer consumption, fresh meat needs the existence of oxygen to preserve its color for customer appeal. Although fresh meat is likely to have a shorter shelf life, hence it is very significant to opt for the right packaging as well as packaging substance to keep the meat in a hygienic condition for a longer time. Processed food products need more advanced packaging as it is likely to be preserved at very higher temperature for a longer time as compared to refrigerated products. Most important purpose of meat packaging is to resist chemical and physical changes, to present the item to the customer in an attractive way as well as protection against microbes. Research analysts forecast the global fresh meat packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 3.19% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market: Growth Factors

Reduction in transportation expenditure increased shelf life, improved inventory, minimization of weight loss owing to palatability and evaporation owing to controlled aging are few of the important advantages of efficient fresh meat packaging. Increasing environmental issues related to the injurious effects of packaging wastes and raising awareness related to global warming are propelling the demand and requirement for the development and innovation of recyclable and biodegradable packaging material, for instance, the bio-based polymers which include polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA). The important aspects fuelling the development of the global fresh meat packaging market comprises growing demand and popularity for meat products such as beef, pork, seafood, and poultry. Urbanization, growing awareness about the benefits of meat packaging, and growing demand for convenience products are several aspects responsible for the growth and expansion of the global fresh meat packaging market.

Fresh Meat Packaging Market: Segmentation

The global fresh meat packaging market has been bifurcated on the basis of material, packaging technology, meat, and region. Each of these segments are analyzed to provide readers a holistic view of the industry.

By Material

PE

PP

BOPP

EVOH

PVC

PA

Others

By Packaging Technology

Modified Atmosphere

Vacuum Skin

Vacuum Thermoformed

Others

By Meat

Beef

Pork

Poultry

Seafood

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa

