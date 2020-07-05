Airport Security Market: Industry Analysis and Detailed Profiles of top Industry Players

Global Airport Security Market growth is fuelled by increasing demand for smart technologies and IoT in the airports. Increasing demand for the technologies including RFID baggage reconciliation systems, remote check-ins, e-gates, and sensor equipment drive the demand for airport security. Other factors including rising traveler population, shift towards globalization, and increasing industrialization lead to the increasing movement of the goods and population from one country to another and thus, drive the market for airport security.

Moreover, increasing passenger traffic in urban airports, lead to the upgradation of the existing technologies and development of high securities in the airports and thus, drive the market for airport security through the forecast period. The increasing number of high profile terrorist and contraband smuggling activities across the world is also a major factor driving the Global Airport Security Market growth.

North America held the highest market share in 2017 driven by the high emphasis of the U.S government on security measures such as surveillance cameras and cybersecurity solutions. For example, The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has invented the testing of 3D checkpoint scanning technology at the Phoenix Sky Harbour and the Logan International Airport. The computed tomography screening equipment improves the threat detection capabilities by providing a more through a 3D image of the screened cargo.

Asia-Pacific is expected to have higher growth rate in the forecast period. The growth rate is coupled with rising spending on defense and security and increasing passenger traffic in the countries such as China, Japan, and India. These countries are increasingly adopting advanced technologies in the airports such as biometrics and full body x-ray scanners to safeguard the passengers and thus, drive the Global Airport Security Market through the forecast period.

The Airport Cybersecurity Market accounted for the highest market share in 2017 and it is driven by cyber-attacks conducted from within the airport complex and from remote locations. A large airport that contains massive databases of critical customer financial and personal data are susceptible to these threats and are accounting to its high adoption.

Market Segmentation

By Technology

Access Control

Smart Card Systems

Biometric Readers

Dual Proximity Readers & PIN Keypads

Video & Audio Entry Systems

Secure Area Identity Management

Multi-site Integrated Access Control

Time and Attendance Systems

Guard Tour Systems

Others

Cyber Security

IoT

Big Data

Cloud Storage

Adoption of Smart Solutions

Others

Perimeter Security

Alarm Systems

Sensors

Electronic Fences and Gates

Bollards and Barriers

Others

Screening

X-Ray

Biometric Screening Systems

EDT (Electronic Data Transmission)

Metal Explosive Trace Detector

Others

Surveillance

IP (Internet Protocol)

Analogue Video

Ground Radar Surveillance

Video Analytics

Others

By Applications

Security Identification Display Areas (SIDA)

Air Operations Areas (AOA)

Sterile Areas

Hold Baggage Screening

Passenger Pre-Board Screening

Cargo Screening

Non-Passenger Screening

Others

The key players operating in the airport security market are IBM Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, Fisher Research Laboratory, Siemens AG, G4S PLC, Bosch Security Systems, Auto Clear LLC and Smiths Detection LLC, among others. These companies are increasingly investing in the development of advanced security solutions to help in combating security threats. For instance, in October 2018, SATS Ltd, a ground-handling and in-flight catering service provider at Singapore Changi Airport announced to invest USD 1 million to digitalize its security system in a bid to improve security services. These new security systems include several video surveillances points, such as wearables, to deliver high visibility for on-ground activities.

