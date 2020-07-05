PET Self Adhesive Tapes Market: Development Insight and Manufacturers Challenge Competitors

Polyester Films, also known as Mylar® Polyester Film, Metalized Polyester Film, PET Polyester Film, APET Polyethylene Teraphthalate Film, PETG Polyester Teraphthalate Glycol Film or Valox® Polyester, are flexible and dimensional stable, making it hard to tear. Typically resistant to high-temperature and UV, it is often used for electrical insulation, surface protection and packaging.
PET Self Adhesive Tapes can be used in the home, office, industry, and institutions for a wide variety of purposes.
The global PET Self Adhesive Tapes market was valued at 2190 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2950 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2019-2025.
Request For Report Sample: http://marketgrowthanalysis.com/reports/sample/303
This report focuses on PET Self Adhesive Tapes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall PET Self Adhesive Tapes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of PET Self Adhesive Tapes in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their PET Self Adhesive Tapes manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
3M
Nitto Denko
Avery Dennison
tesa SE
Henkel
Berry Plastics
Intertape Polymer
LINTEC Corporation
Achem Technology Corporation
Yonghe Adhesive Products
Winta
Yongle Tape
JinghuaTape
Luxking Group
Shushi Group
Yongguan
Camat
Request For COVID-19 Analysis: http://marketgrowthanalysis.com/reports/enquiry/303
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Water Based Adhesive Tape
Oil Based Adhesive Tape
Segment by Application
Packaging
Building & Construction
Electrical & Electronics
Automotive
Health & Hygiene
Others
Request For Report Discount: http://marketgrowthanalysis.com/reports/toc/303