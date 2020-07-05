PET Self Adhesive Tapes Market: Development Insight and Manufacturers Challenge Competitors

Polyester Films, also known as Mylar® Polyester Film, Metalized Polyester Film, PET Polyester Film, APET Polyethylene Teraphthalate Film, PETG Polyester Teraphthalate Glycol Film or Valox® Polyester, are flexible and dimensional stable, making it hard to tear. Typically resistant to high-temperature and UV, it is often used for electrical insulation, surface protection and packaging.

PET Self Adhesive Tapes can be used in the home, office, industry, and institutions for a wide variety of purposes.

The global PET Self Adhesive Tapes market was valued at 2190 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2950 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2019-2025.

Request For Report Sample: http://marketgrowthanalysis.com/reports/sample/303

This report focuses on PET Self Adhesive Tapes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall PET Self Adhesive Tapes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of PET Self Adhesive Tapes in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their PET Self Adhesive Tapes manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

Nitto Denko

Avery Dennison

tesa SE

Henkel

Berry Plastics

Intertape Polymer

LINTEC Corporation

Achem Technology Corporation

Yonghe Adhesive Products

Winta

Yongle Tape

JinghuaTape

Luxking Group

Shushi Group

Yongguan

Camat

Request For COVID-19 Analysis: http://marketgrowthanalysis.com/reports/enquiry/303

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Water Based Adhesive Tape

Oil Based Adhesive Tape

Segment by Application

Packaging

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Health & Hygiene

Others

Request For Report Discount: http://marketgrowthanalysis.com/reports/toc/303