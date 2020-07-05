Dryer Vents market: coming out this year will drive leading key players

Dryer venting continues to gain traction as a viable system to speed up the drying of clothes while controlling the formation of lint.Continued urbanization, coupled with busier lifestyles of modern consumers, leads to a surge in the demand for service based businesses such as Laundromat, thereby creating high demand for dryer vents.
The Dryer Vents market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Dryer Vents.
This report presents the worldwide Dryer Vents market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter\’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Defleco ,LLC
Dundas Jafine Inc.
Imperial Manufacturing Group, Inc.
InOvate Technologies, Inc.
M&M Manufacturing Company, Inc.
…
Dryer Vents Breakdown Data by Type
Plastic
Aluminum
Steel
Others
Dryer Vents Breakdown Data by Component Type
Caps
Hoods
Duct, Pipe & Elbows
Other Accessories
Dryer Vents Breakdown Data by Product Type
Rigid
Semi Rigid
Flexible
Dryer Vents Breakdown Data by Application
Residential
Commercial
Dryer Vents Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Asia-Pacific
