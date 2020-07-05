Protein Ingredients Market: Development History, Current Analysis and Estimated Forecast

The global protein ingredients market was worth US$ 32.5 Billion in 2018. The market is further projected to reach a value of US$ 44.9 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019-2024. Protein ingredients consist of amino acids which are required for maintaining the optimum protein level in the human body. These ingredients can be acquired from different sources, such as plants or animals, and help in repairing damaged cells. They also aid in regulating weight, improving physical strength, lowering muscle loss caused by aging, and mitigating the risk of chronic diseases. As a result, protein ingredients are widely used in the production of food and beverages, personal care products, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global protein ingredients market along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of the protein ingredients market. This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. This report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary, and the primary research team of industry experts.

The report segments global protein ingredients market as follows:

Protein Ingredients Market: Source Segment Analysis

Animal-based

Plant-based

Protein Ingredients Market: Application Segment Analysis

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Animal feed

Infant formulation

Food & beverages

Protein Ingredients Market: Form Segment Analysis

Isolate

Concentrate

Others

The study provides a decisive view of the protein ingredients market by segmenting the market based on source, application, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and the future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2024. Based on the source, the segmentation of protein ingredients market is animal based and plant-based. Based on application, the segmentation of protein ingredients market is pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, animal feed, infant formulation and food & beverages. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Each region has been further segmented into countries such as the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Russia, Germany, the UK, France, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Argentina, and Saudi Arabia.

The leading market players in the global protein ingredients market primarily are Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. (U.S.), Solae (U.S.), Shandong Yuwang Industrial Co., Ltd (China), Shandong Sinoglory Health Food Co., Ltd (China), Gushen Biological Technology Group Co., Ltd (China), Solbar (Israel) and Nutripea (Canada)

