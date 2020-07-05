Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market: Development History, Current Analysis and Estimated Forecast

This Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment market study offers a comprehensive analysis of the business models, key strategies, and respective market shares of some of the most prominent players in this landscape. Along with an in-depth commentary on the key influencing factors, market statistics in terms of revenues, segment-wise data, region-wise data, and country-wise data are offered in the full study. This study is one of the most comprehensive documentation that captures all the facets of the evolving Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment market.The report predicts the global water and wastewater treatment equipment market to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% over the period of 2017-2023.

Growing concerns regarding byproducts, chemicals, and contaminants in wastewater and supply water coupled with strict manufacturing requirements in processed water are key factors driving water and wastewater treatment equipment market. Moreover, water and wastewater treatment technologies is an essential step in oil and gas industry, given the harmful release of chemicals along with other contaminants during the extraction process. Additionally, in the mining industry, water treatment technologies such as reverse osmosis is broadly utilized as it significantly helps in water desalination, thereby providing pure and clean drinking water for miners. Reverse osmosis is highly useful in the recycling of water that is used in mining industry, which is exclusively beneficial for applications such as ore slurry processes.

Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Key Segments

By Type

Disinfection

Chlorine

UV

Ozone

Filtration

Granular

Adsorption

Reverse osmosis (RO)

Micro filtration (MF)

Ultra-filtration (UF)

Desalination

Others

By Technology

Primary

Secondary

Tertiary

By Application

Municipal

Industrial

Based on region, the water & wastewater treatment equipment market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific water & wastewater treatment equipment market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing demand of potable water in this region.

Water contamination is a serious issue in the Asia Pacific region due to increased environmental deterioration, high soil erosion, occasional floods, and increase in pollution levels in China, India, and Japan. The availability of clean water is declining, thus driving the demand for water treatment in these countries. Moreover, increase in manufacturing activities combined with the region’s emergence as a cost-effective production hub is expected to drive the water & wastewater treatment equipment market. With many water treatment projects planned in the region, Asia Pacific is expected to remain a high growth region in the future. Additionally, the easy availability of raw materials has also attracted several global companies and investors to set up their production facilities in the region, thereby contributing to the growth of the Asia Pacific water & wastewater treatment equipment market.

Top market players in this market include Aquatech International Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Degremont SAS, GDF Suez S.A., GE Water & Process Technologies, Veolia Environment SA, Xylem Inc., Kemira OYJ, The Dow Chemicals Company, and Ashland Water Technologies.

