Electronic Stethoscopes Market: Global Upcoming Demand & Growth Analysis

The Electronic Stethoscope is an acoustic medical device for auscultation, or listening to the internal sounds of an animal or human body. It typically has a small disc-shaped resonator that is placed against the chest, and two tubes connected to earpieces. It is often used to listen to lung and heart sounds.The global Electronic Stethoscope market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Most heart conditions can be reflected in or associated with the sounds that the heart produces. Heart auscultation, which is the listening of heart sounds, has been an essential age-old method for the diagnosis of cardiac dysfunction. However, auscultation entails considerable clinical experience and excellent listening skills. But, with the advent of the electronic stethoscope, the disadvantages of a traditional stethoscope is overcome and electronic stethoscope has paved the way for a new field of computer-aided auscultation. Electronic stethoscopes utilize advanced technology and circuitry to overcome the shallow sound levels that are heard in traditional stethoscopes by electronically amplifying body sounds. The sound can also be digitized, encoded, decoded, and recorded to have the ambient noise reduced or eliminated, and sent through speakers.
Market Segment by Type,
Amplifying Stethoscope
Digitizing Stethoscope
Market Segment by Applications
Hospitals
Clinics
Homecare Settings
Others
Market Segment by End-Users
medical institutes
Geographically, the global Electronic Stethoscope market is divided into North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to hold the most substantial market share in the global digital stethoscope market due to the availability of innovative products in the region. The US stethoscopes market dominates the regional electronic stethoscope market due to the country’s high healthcare expenditure and rising incidence rate of cardiopulmonary diseases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 610,000 people die of heart disease in the US every year–that is 1 in every four deaths. Annually approximately 735,000 Americans have a heart attack. Of these, 525,000 are a first heart attack and 210,000 happen in people who have previously had a heart attack.
Moreover, the presence of Key market players such as 3M in the country gives a positive impact on the industry’s growth. Europe is anticipated to see momentous growth over the forecast period, due to increasing launches and availability of innovative products in the region. For instance, in 2016, Ekuore, a Spain-based company, gets official certifications to produce and commercialize the first digital wireless stethoscope in the health system, eKuore Pro. The UK and Germany hold the most substantial regional markets in Europe, with Germany being the dominator due to several partnerships and innovations such as Bluetooth-enabled stethoscopes in the region.
key companies operating in the global electronic stethoscopes market, including Eko Devices, eKuore, GlobalMed, 3M, Welch Allyn, Ambisea Technology Corp., Meditech Equipment Co., Ltd, HD Medical, Thinklabs, ADInstruments, and Cardionics Inc.
