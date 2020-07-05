Electronic Stethoscopes Market: Global Upcoming Demand & Growth Analysis

The Electronic Stethoscope is an acoustic medical device for auscultation, or listening to the internal sounds of an animal or human body. It typically has a small disc-shaped resonator that is placed against the chest, and two tubes connected to earpieces. It is often used to listen to lung and heart sounds.The global Electronic Stethoscope market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Most heart conditions can be reflected in or associated with the sounds that the heart produces. Heart auscultation, which is the listening of heart sounds, has been an essential age-old method for the diagnosis of cardiac dysfunction. However, auscultation entails considerable clinical experience and excellent listening skills. But, with the advent of the electronic stethoscope, the disadvantages of a traditional stethoscope is overcome and electronic stethoscope has paved the way for a new field of computer-aided auscultation. Electronic stethoscopes utilize advanced technology and circuitry to overcome the shallow sound levels that are heard in traditional stethoscopes by electronically amplifying body sounds. The sound can also be digitized, encoded, decoded, and recorded to have the ambient noise reduced or eliminated, and sent through speakers.

Market Segment by Type,

Amplifying Stethoscope

Digitizing Stethoscope

Market Segment by Applications

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare Settings

Others

Market Segment by End-Users

medical institutes

Hospitals

homecare settings

Geographically, the global Electronic Stethoscope market is divided into North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to hold the most substantial market share in the global digital stethoscope market due to the availability of innovative products in the region. The US stethoscopes market dominates the regional electronic stethoscope market due to the country’s high healthcare expenditure and rising incidence rate of cardiopulmonary diseases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 610,000 people die of heart disease in the US every year–that is 1 in every four deaths. Annually approximately 735,000 Americans have a heart attack. Of these, 525,000 are a first heart attack and 210,000 happen in people who have previously had a heart attack.