Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market: coming out this year will drive leading key players

The global point-of-care (PoC) diagnostics market is experiencing an exponential growth over the recent years owing to increasing patient’s preference for taking up these tests. Another factor helping the market to grow stupendously is the technological advancement with which the healthcare sector has been growing over the years. Players in the market are continuously focusing on the research and development to innovate new devices which are more advanced and efficient, thus helping the market to grow. The point-of-care diagnostics market is gaining traction from the rising prevalence of infectious diseases especially in emerging economic countries such as Brazil, South Africa, China, and India. This is anticipated to allure the attention of vendors in the market. Rising demand for portable-of-care devices and home-based that are efficient, faster, advanced and easy to handle is likely to fuel the market.

The global point-of-care diagnostics market is inked to rise at staggering CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2016 – 2024. The market was worth at US$6.8 bn in 2016 which is likely to soar up to US$11.7 bn by the end of the assessed period.

POINT OF CARE DIAGNOSTICS MARKET KEY SEGMENTS

BY PRODUCT

Glucose monitoring kits

Infectious disease testing kits

Hepatitis testing kits

HIV testing kits

Respiratory infections testing kits

Influenza testing kits

Healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) testing kits

Sexually-transmitted diseases (STDs) testing kits

Others

Pregnancy and fertility testing kits

Pregnancy testing kits

Fertility Testing Kits

Hematology testing kits

Cardiometabolic monitoring kits

Cardiac Markers Kits

HbA1c Testing Kits

Electrolytes Testing Kits

Others

Tumor/Cancer Markers Testing Kits

Cholesterol Test Strips

Drugs of Abuse Testing Kits

Fecal Occult Testing Kits

Urinalysis Testing Kits

Coagulation Monitoring Kits

Others (Calcium Assay Kits and Immunochemistry Kits)

BY END USER

Professional diagnostic centers

Hospitals/critical care centers

Outpatient healthcare Setting

Ambulatory care settings

Research laboratories

Home

Others (Medical universities, Not-for-profit organizations, and Nursing homes)

BY MODE OF PRESCRIPTION

Prescription based point of care diagnostics

Over-the-counter (OTC) based point of care testing devices

Geographically, North America leads the global point-of-care diagnostics market, due to increasing lifestyle associated disease and increasing usage of point-of-care devices. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global point-of-care diagnostics market, which is driven by growing healthcare expenditure, large pool of patients, increasing government initiatives and support. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific point-of-care diagnostics market is growing rapidly, due to growing research and development activities, and increasing funding towards development of point-of-care diagnostic products in the emerging economies, such as India and China.

The key players operating in the global point-of-care diagnostics market are Abbott Laboratories Inc., Siemens Healthcare, F Hoffmann La-Roche, Nipro Diagnostics Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Abaxis Inc., Alere Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Beckman Coulter Inc., and Bayer Healthcare.

