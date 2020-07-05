Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Market: Excellent Growth, Latest Innovation, Development Status & Key Players

The global multi-parameter patient monitoring market is expected to register a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period of 2018–2023. Multi-parameter monitors are devices that monitor various parameters such as arterial blood pressure, heart rate, body and skin temperature, oximetry, and capnography with a single device. These devices have become popular as they are small, portable, and user-friendly. Periodic reports and immediate alerts for any sudden changes in the health of sick patients may give people an opportunity to act quickly and save the life of the person in danger. Even from a personal health monitoring perspective, the ability to relay the health information collected to a doctor or a hospital for advanced or emergency assessment is a great asset to people.

The patient monitoring systems pose a threat to the entire hospital and healthcare setup. These devices are being adopted by patients to avoid the entire stress of hospitalization and follow up care. This will, in turn, largely reduced the revenue of hospitals. Hence, hospitals are posing resistance to adopting the patient monitoring systems. Another reason is that the doctors and healthcare professionals believe that patients after a surgical procedure or bout of illness require sufficient amount of rest, which may not be available when they go back to their regular life. A hospital environment, on the other hand, ensures that the patient receives the required rest before they go back to their normal lives. This is another reason why healthcare professionals resist adopting this technology and hindering the growth of the multi-parameter patient monitoring market. The other factors, such as stringent regulatory framework and lack of proper reimbursement are also hindering the market.

The market is segmented along the following lines:

Global Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment, by Acuity Level

High-acuity Monitors

Mid-acuity Monitors

Low-acuity Monitors

Global Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment, by End-user

Hospital

Home Health care

Global Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East &

Africa (MEA)

Geographically, the global multi-parameter patient monitoring market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global multi-parameter patient monitoring market in 2017 owing to the growth in the geriatric population, the prevalence of chronic diseases, advanced healthcare facilities, and modern medical technology. According to the Hospital Quality Institute, an estimated 200,000 to 400,000 deaths occur in hospitals in the U.S. annually. Also, the majority of deaths are due to late detection of respiratory depression every year. Increasing awareness about technologically advanced monitoring systems among patients, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and adoption of multi-parameter monitoring systems in hospitals and clinics is anticipated to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific regions during the forecast period.

Some of the major companies present in the global multi-parameter patient monitoring market are Nihon Kohden Corporation, General Electric Company, Schiller, Messe Düsseldorf GmbH, Biolight, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Natus Medical Incorporated, Medtronic, Spacelabs Healthcare, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Abbott, Omron Healthcare, Inc., and others.

