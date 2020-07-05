Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market to Undertake Strapping Growth

Nucleic acid isolation and purification is a method of the molecular biology techniques such as the sequencing, cloning, polymerase chain reaction, and so on. These techniques are widely used in the various verticals such as life science research, genetic engineering, molecular diagnostics and forensics. The nucleic acid isolation minimizes the nucleic acid loss, helps in processing the samples in minimum time and increases the effectiveness and the efficiency of the laboratory. In addition, it helps in the purification of the nucleic acid. Magnetic bead-based, reagent-based, column-based, and others are some of the vital technologies that are used in the nucleic acid isolation and purification.

Global nucleic acid isolation and purification market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3292.28 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 6512 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.90% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing advancement technological and automation of products.

According to the US Department of Health & Human Services, in 2016 there were approximately 36.7 million people worldwide living with HIV/AIDS, of these, 2.1 million were children (15 years old).

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market – Segmentation

This report categorizes the global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market based on type, application, and region.

Nucleic acid Isolation and Purification Market, by Product

• Kits

• Reagents

• Instruments

Nucleic acid Isolation and Purification Market, by Method

• Column-based Isolation and Purification

• Reagent-based Isolation and Purification

• Magnetic Bead-based Isolation and Purification

• Other Methods

Nucleic acid Isolation and Purification Market, by Type

• Plasmid DNA Isolation and Purification

• Total RNA Isolation and Purification

• Genomic DNA Isolation and Purification

• Messenger RNA Isolation and Purification

• Micro RNA Isolation and Purification

• Circulating nucleic acid Isolation and Purification

• PCR Cleanup

• Other Applications

Nucleic acid Isolation and Purification Market, by Application

• Diagnostics

• Drug Discovery and Development

• Precision Medicine

• Agriculture & Animal Research

• Other Applications

Nucleic acid Isolation and Purification Market, by End User

• Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Other End Users

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

The region that dominates the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market is the North America followed by Europe. The Asia Pacific market is the favorable market for the growth of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market owing to its emerging economies. The market in this region is very easy to penetrate and assures a bright future especially in the countries such as China and India. Hence, the global market players are investing more in the Asia Pacific region.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the nucleic acid isolation and purification market are Illumina, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc (US), QIAGEN (Germany), Protean (US), Hamilton Company (US), GENERAL ELECTRIC (US), Promega Corporation (US), Biocompare (USA), BiogeniQ Inc (USA), Envigo (UK), LGC Limited (UK), PerkinElmer Inc (US), New England Biolabs (US), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (US), Synbio Technologies (US), addgene (USA), BD (US), InvivoGen (US), GeneCopoeia, Inc. (UAS), among others. LGC Limited

