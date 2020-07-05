Mercury Testing Service Market With Industry Overview, Supply Chain, Key Players, & Analysis

As per this study the Global Mercury Testing Service Market was valued USD XX.X MN (by revenue) in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD XX.X MN by 2025 with a CAGR of X.X%.

Mercury or quicksilver is the heavy metal & global pollutant used in several industries in the traceable amount. The mercury testing service is used for detection, monitoring of the mercury content helpful to reduce & control the toxic emissions to meet the global standards.

The mercury testing is carried across oil & gas, food, agriculture, healthcare and many more industries.

Market Dynamics

The rising demand from food & beverage, oil & gas, medical and other industries is the driving the market growth. The global legislation towards safety is propelling the demand for mercury testing service. Growing count of population suffering from several health problems caused by exposure of mercury is fueling the market growth. Growing awareness regarding mercury quantity within population & government is also boosting the market growth. On the flip side, high cost of the mercury testing equipment is likely to hinder the growth of this market.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of mercury testing service.

Market Segmentation

The broad mercury testing service market has been sub-grouped into end-use and technique. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By End-Use

Oil & Gas

Food

Medical

Agriculture

Mining

Others

By Technique

ICP-MS/OES

CV-AFS

HPLC-CVAFS

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation, which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for mercury testing service in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the mercury testing service market include Air Quality Services, L.L.C., Arbro Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc., OCOTEC Group, RAMAIAH ADVANCED TESTING LAB and SGS SA. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

