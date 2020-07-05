3D Mapping and Modeling Market : Major Companies, Opportunity, Trends, Development, Growth Factors, Innovation And Forecast Analysis Till 2028 | Pixologic, Inc, Blender, Lightwave 3D, Bentley Systems Incorporated, 3D-Coat, Softree Technical Systems Inc.,

A recent report published by QMI on 3D mapping and modeling market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of 3D mapping and modeling market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for 3D mapping and modeling during the forecast period. It can enable companies investing in 3D mapping and modeling market to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the 3D mapping and modeling market has been segmented, by component (3d mapping & 3d modeling), by application (inspection and measurement, object reconstruction, 3d projection and navigation, virtualization, others), by vertical (government, aerospace, and defense, automotive, transportation, healthcare, construction and engineering, energy and utilities, media and entertainment, manufacturing, others).

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

Foundry Ltd., Autodesk Inc, Pixologic, Inc, Blender, Lightwave 3D, Bentley Systems Incorporated, 3D-Coat, Softree Technical Systems Inc., Apple Inc., Maxon Computers and Airbus Defence & Space.

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For 3D mapping and modeling market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the 3D mapping and modeling market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end users are favourable for the growth of 3D mapping and modeling market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for 3D mapping and modeling market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of 3D mapping and modeling market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for 3D mapping and modeling market.

Market Segmentation:

By Component:

o 3D Mapping & 3D Modeling

By Application:

o Inspection and Measurement

o Object Reconstruction

o 3D Projection and Navigation

o Virtualization

o Others

By Vertical:

o Government

o Aerospace

o Defense

o Automotive

o Transportation

o Healthcare

o Construction and Engineering

o Energy and Utilities

o Media and Entertainment

o Manufacturing

o Others

By Region:

o North America

o North America, by Country

? US

? Canada

? Mexico

o North America, by Component

o North America, by Application

o North America, by Vertical

o Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

? Germany

? UK

? France

? Italy

? Spain

? The Netherlands

? Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Component

o Western Europe, by Application

o Western Europe, by Vertical

o Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

? China

? India

? Japan

? South Korea

? Australia

? Indonesia

? Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Component

o Asia Pacific, by Application

o Asia Pacific, by Vertical

o Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

? Russia

? Turkey

? Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Component

o Eastern Europe, by Application

o Eastern Europe, by Vertical

o Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

? UAE

? Saudi Arabia

? Qatar

? Iran

? Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Component

o Middle East, by Application

o Middle East, by Vertical

o Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

? South America

? Africa

o Rest of the World, by Component

o Rest of the World, by Application

o Rest of the World, by Vertical

Objectives of this report:

o To estimate the market size for the 3D mapping and modeling market on a regional and global basis.

o To identify major segments in the 3D mapping and modeling market and evaluate their market shares and demand.

o To provide a competitive scenario for the 3D mapping and modeling market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

o To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of the 3D mapping and modeling market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.

