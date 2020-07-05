Cloud Endpoint Protection Market Potential Growth, Demand by Regions, Overview, Key Players; Research Forecasts in 2020-2028 || Sophos, Symantec, Avast, Commvault, Palo Alto Networks, Cisco Systems, Webroot, Vipre Security, Comodo, Trend Micro

A recent report published by QMI on the cloud endpoint protection market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of cloud endpoint protection market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for cloud endpoint protection during the forecast period. It can enable companies investing in cloud endpoint protection market to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the cloud endpoint protection market has been segmented, by solution (antivirus, firewall, anti-spyware, anti-phishing, endpoint application control and others), by services (managed services, maintenance & support and training, consulting & integration), by organization size (small & medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises), by vertical (banking, financial services, and insurance (bfsi), it and telecom, healthcare, manufacturing, education, retail, media and entertainment, government and defense, others).

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For cloud endpoint protection market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the cloud endpoint protection market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end users are favourable for the growth of cloud endpoint protection market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for cloud endpoint protection market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of cloud endpoint protection market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for cloud endpoint protection market.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape,Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1) Sophos

2) Symantec

3) Avast

4) Commvault

5) Palo Alto Networks

6) Cisco Systems

7) Webroot

8) Vipre Security

9) Comodo

10) Trend Micro etc.

Market Segmentation:

By Solution:

o Antivirus

o Firewall

o Anti-Spyware

o Anti-Phishing

o Endpoint Application Control

o Others

By Services:

o Managed Services

o Maintenance & Support and Training

o Consulting & Integration

By Organization Size:

o Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large

Enterprises

By Vertical:

o Banking

o Financial Services

o Insurance (BFSI)

o IT and Telecom

o Healthcare

o Manufacturing

o Education

o Retail

o Media and Entertainment

o Government and Defense

o Others

By Region:

o North America

o North America, by Country

? US

? Canada

? Mexico

o North America, by Solution

o North America, by Services

o North America, by Organization Size

o North America, by vertical

o Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

? Germany

? UK

? France

? Italy

? Spain

? The Netherlands

? Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Solution

o Western Europe, by Services

o Western Europe, by Organization Size

o Western Europe, byVertical

o Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

? China

? India

? Japan

? South Korea

? Australia

? Indonesia

? Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Solution

o Asia Pacific, by Services

o Asia Pacific, by Organization Size

o Asia Pacific, byVertical

o Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

? Russia

? Turkey

? Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Solution

o Eastern Europe, by Services

o Eastern Europe, by Organization Size

o Eastern Europe, byVertical

o Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

? UAE

? Saudi Arabia

? Qatar

? Iran

? Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Solution

o Middle East, by Services

o Middle East, by Organization Size

o Middle East, byVertical

o Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

? South America

? Africa

o Rest of the World, by Solution

o Rest of the World, by Services

o Rest of the World, by Organization Size

o Rest of the World, byVertical

Objectives of this report:

o To estimate the market size for the cloud endpoint protection market on a regional and global basis.

o To identify major segments in the cloud endpoint protection market and evaluate their market shares and demand.

o To provide a competitive scenario for the cloud endpoint protection market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

o To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of the cloud endpoint protection market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy This Report:

o It provides niche insights for a decision about every possible segment helping in the strategic decision-making process.

o Market size estimation of the cloud endpoint protection market on a regional and global basis.

o A unique research design for market size estimation and forecast.

o Identification of major companies operating in the market with related developments

o Exhaustive scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the cloud endpoint protection market.

