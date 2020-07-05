Smart Transportation Market – Future Growth Strategies 2028 | IBM, Agero Inc. Accenture Plc, Alstom SA, Cisco Systems, Indra Sistemas, S.A, General Electric, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, LG CNS Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Thales Group, Trapeze Software, TransCore Inc

A recent report published by QMI on smart transportation market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research of smart transportation market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for smart transportation during the forecast period. It can enable companies investing in smart transportation market to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the smart transportation market has been segmented, by mode of transportation (roadways, railways, airways), by software (telematics, parking management, ticket management, traffic management, security and surveillance, passenger information system), by services (training and consulting service, integration service, support and maintenance service), by deployment model (on-premise, cloud, hybrid).

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For smart transportation market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the smart transportation market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end users are favourable for the growth of the smart transportation market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for smart transportation market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of smart transportation market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for smart transportation market.

Companies Covered: Agero Inc., Accenture Plc, Alstom SA, Avail Technologies Inc., Clever Devices Ltd., Cisco Systems, Cubic Corporation, ETA Transit Systems, GMV Innovating Solutions, IBM Corporation, Indra Sistemas, S.A, General Electric, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, LG CNS Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Thales Group, TomTom International Inc., Trapeze Software, TransCore Inc., WS Atkins PLC.

Market Segmentation:

By Mode of Transportation:

o Roadways

o Railways

o Airways

By Software:

o Telematics

o Parking Management

o Ticket Management

o Traffic Management

o Security and Surveillance

o Passenger Information System

By Services:

o Training and Consulting Service

o Integration Service

o Support and Maintenance Service

By Deployment Model:

o On-Premise

o Cloud

o Hybrid

By Region:

o North America

o North America, by Country

? US

? Canada

? Mexico

o North America, by Mode of Transportation

o North America, by Software

o North America, by Services

o North America, by Deployment Model

o Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

? Germany

? UK

? France

? Italy

? Spain

? The Netherlands

? Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Mode of Transportation

o Western Europe, by Software

o Western Europe, by Services

o Western Europe, by Deployment Model

o Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

? China

? India

? Japan

? South Korea

? Australia

? Indonesia

? Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Mode of Transportation

o Asia Pacific, by Software

o Asia Pacific, by Services

o Asia Pacific, by Deployment Model

o Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

? Russia

? Turkey

? Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Mode of Transportation

o Eastern Europe, by Software

o Eastern Europe, by Services

o Eastern Europe, by Deployment Model

o Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

? UAE

? Saudi Arabia

? Qatar

? Iran

? Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Mode of Transportation

o Middle East, by Software

o Middle East, by Services

o Middle East, by Deployment Model

o Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

? South America

? Africa

o Rest of the World, by Mode of Transportation

o Rest of the World, by Software

o Rest of the World, by Services

o Rest of the World, by Deployment Model

Objectives of this report:

o To estimate the market size for the smart transportation market on a regional and global basis.

o To identify major segments in the smart transportation market and evaluate their market shares and demand.

o To provide a competitive scenario for the smart transportation market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

o To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of the smart transportation market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy This Report:

o It provides niche insights for a decision about every possible segment helping in the strategic decision-making process.

o Market size estimation of the smart transportation market on a regional and global basis.

o A unique research design for market size estimation and forecast.

o Identification of major companies operating in the market with related developments

o Exhaustive scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the smart transportation market.

Customization:

This study is customized to meet your specific requirements:

o By Segment

o By Sub-segment

o By Region/Country

o Product Specific Competitive Analysis

