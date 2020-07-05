Commercial Telematics Market Report Examines Latest Trends, Key Drivers Supporting Growth, Trends, And Forecast From 2020 To 2028

A recent report published by QMI on the commercial telematics market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research of commercial telematics market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision.

The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for commercial telematics during the forecast period. It can enable companies investing in commercial telematics market to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the commercial telematics market has been segmented by solution type (OEM and aftermarket), by application (solutions and services), by end-user (transportation and logistics, insurance, healthcare, media & entertainment, vehicle manufacturers/dealers, and government agencies).

Insights about regional distribution of market:

By region, North America, Western Europe and Asia Pacific dominate the commercial telematics market. In these regions the automotive sectors have been competitive across the terms of technological advances and product shifts.

Some of these factors are expected to affect the dynamics of the North American and Western European commercial telematics market. The US, Germany, France, Italy, UK, and Spain were some of the major economies of the commercial telematics market.

With the growth of the automotive sector the Middle East region promises a strong market potential. The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region for the commercial telematics market. This region has been one of the lucrative markets for the automotive sector in the past few decades with strategic investments by global companies in the region.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. Cartrack

2. Daimler Fleetboard GmbH

3. Fleet Complete

4. Geotab Inc.

5. Microlise

6. Masternaut Limited

7. Mix Telematics

8. Navistar Inc.

9. Omnitracs

10. TomTom International BV

11. Trimble Inc.

12. Verizon Connect

13. Zonar Systems

Market Segmentation:

By Solution Type:

o Oem

o Aftermarket

By Application:

o Solutions

o Services

By End User:

o Transportation and Logistics

o Insurance

o Healthcare

o Media & Entertainment

o Vehicle Manufacturers/dealers

o Government Agencies

By Region:

North America Commercial Telematics Market

o North America, by Country

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o North America, by Solution Type

o North America, by Application

o North America, by End User

Europe Commercial Telematics Market

o Europe, by Country

o Germany

o Russia

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o The Netherlands

o Rest of Europe

o Europe, by Solution Type

o Europe, by Application

o Europe, by End User

Asia Pacific Commercial Telematics Market

o Asia Pacific, by Country

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Solution Type

o Asia Pacific, by Application

o Asia Pacific, by End User

Middle East & Africa Commercial Telematics Market

o Middle East & Africa, by Country

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

o Middle East & Africa, by Solution Type

o Middle East & Africa, by Application

o Middle East & Africa, by End User

South America Commercial Telematics Market

o South America, by Country

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Colombia

o Rest of South America

o South America, by Solution Type

o South America, by Application

o South America, by End User

Objectives of this report:

o To estimate market size for commercial telematics market on regional and global basis.

o To identify major segments in commercial telematics market and evaluate their market shares and demand.

o To provide a competitive scenario for the commercial telematics market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

o To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of commercial telematics market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy This Report:

o Provides niche insights for decision about every possible segment helping in strategic decision making process.

o Market size estimation of the commercial telematics market on a regional and global basis.

o A unique research design for market size estimation and forecast.

o Identification of major companies operating in the market with related developments

o Exhaustive scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the commercial telematics

Customization:

This study is customized to meet your specific requirements:

o By Segment

o By Sub-segment

o By Region/Country

o Product Specific Competitive Analysis

