What Does The Future Hold For VVT and Start-Stop System Industry?

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“VVT and Start-Stop Systems Market by Camshaft type, Starter Type, and Fuel Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,”the global VVT and start-stop system market was valued at $ 25,330.6 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $ 52,064.7 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the VVT and Start-Stop System Market Request Now !

In 2017, the DOHC segment by Camshaft, dominated the global VVT and start-stop system market, in terms of revenue. In addition, based on starter type, the integrated starter generator segment is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period. By fuel type, the gasoline segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2017. Presently, Europe accounts for the highest revenue in the global market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to gain highest revenue in the global market at the end of forecast period, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

At present, Europe dominates the market, followed by Asia-Pacific, North America and LAMEA. U.S. dominated the global VVT and start-stop system market in 2017, whereas the Canada is expected to increase at a significant growth rate in North America during the forecast period.

Download Report Sample (272 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5149

Increase in demand for fuel-efficient vehicle and stringent government rules for emission fuel the growth of the VVT and start-stop systems market. In addition, rise in demand for hybrid vehicle boosts the market growth. However, high cost of start-stop system and wear of engine due to increase in start-stop cycle hinder the market growth. Moreover, production of start/stop system for bikes and government initiatives for emission reduction in developing nations are anticipated to provide remunerative opportunities for the market expansion.

Key Findings of the VVT and Start-Stop Systems Market:

Based on camshaft type, the DOHC segment generated the highest revenue in 2017.

Based on starter type, the integrated starter generator segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2017.

By fuel type, the gasoline segment generated the highest revenue in 2017.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2017, Europe contributed the highest market revenue, followed by Asia-Pacific, North America and LAMEA.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5149

Key operating players in the VVT & start-stop system market are Continental AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Borgwarner Inc., Valeo S.A., Johnson Controls, Inc, Hitachi Ltd., and Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions. AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.