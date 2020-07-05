What Does The Future Hold For Automotive Repair and Service Industry?

The global Automotive Repair and Service Market is segmented based on part, service providers, vehicle type, and region. Based on parts, it is categorized into engine oil, gear oil, brake oil, grease, tires, batteries, wear & tear parts, air filter, cabin filter, oil filter, wiper blades, collision body, starters & alternators, lighting, exhaust components, spark plugs, and others. Based on service providers, it is divided into automobile dealerships, franchise general repairs, specialty shops, locally owned repair shops/body shops, tire shops, and others. Based on vehicle type, the market is divided into passenger car, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Automotive Repair and Service Market includes companies that offer aftermarket maintenance and servicing of the vehicles to improve the life of the vehicle by replacing the vehicle consumable products such as tires, batteries, wear & tear parts, air filter, cabin filter, oil filter, wiper blades, collision body, starters & alternators, and others. The Automotive Repair and Service Market is a fragmented market due to presence of number of players and local vendors as well to perform the tasks.

Factors such as increase in average age of vehicle due to technological advancements, rise in the average miles driven per vehicle, and surge in road safety awareness in people, fuel the growth of the automotive repair and service market. However, lack of regulations regarding the maintenance of the vehicle in developing economies is hampering the stated market growth. Further, increase in the sales of used cars creates numerous opportunities for the key players operating in the global automotive repair and service market.

The key operators performing in the automotive repair and service market include Arnold Clark Automobiles Limited, Asbury Automotive Group, Inc., Ashland Automotive, Inc., Belron International Ltd., Carmax Autocare Center, Driven Brands, Inc., Firestone Complete Auto Care, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Halfords Group Plc., and Jiffy Lube International, Inc.