What Does The Future Hold For Automotive Head Up Display Industry?

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Automotive Head Up Display Market by Vehicle type (Passenger car, Commercial car, and Electric vehicle), HUD type (Combiner and Windshield), and Technology (Augmented HUD and Conventional HUD) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030.” The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global Automotive Head Up Display Market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the Automotive Head Up Display market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

Head-up display (HUD) in automotive is one of the latest innovations in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). A vehicles HUD is majorly used by driver for the applications to be more focused on the road, safely providing speed, warning signals, and other vital vehicle & navigation information on the windshield directly in the drivers line of sight. In addition, if the automotive HUD system is paired with on-board cameras and adaptive cruise control it will be one of the best safety systems. Moreover, various automotive HUD systems currently started using cameras and GPS to locate the car and to display an image on the windshield. Newer HUD systems can use infrared cameras to detect the lines on the road and project their real life location on the windshield.

The report presents in-depth insights into each of the leading Automotive Head Up Display end user verticals along with annual forecasts to 2026. The report provides revenue forecast with sales, and sales growth rate of the global Automotive Head Up Display market. The forecasts are also provided with respect to the product, application, and regional segments of the market. The forecasts are issued to understand the future outlook and prospects of the industry.

Moreover, by combining the HUD unit with a vehicle’s GPS system, the driver is facilitated with the displaying map, turning and even speed-limit and traffic-sign information on a cars windshield. For ADAS, blind-spot detection warnings can also appear on auto-HUD.

The integration of HUDs with adaptive cruise control helps vehicles useful for providing warning information such as oil level, tire pressure, and for alerting the driver about the exact position of the car. Furthermore, other functions also include showing text messages from mobile phones or displaying track information from MP3 players.

The first consumer-grade HUDs in automotive appeared on the 1988 GM cars. They use the strategy of projecting graphics onto windshields from a display embedded behind the steering wheel in the dashboard. In addition, currently Renesas’ started offering high performing laser diode drivers enabled head-up displays (HUDs) with high resolution, high color-depth and high frame-rate projections for the various categories of vehicles.

The market is evaluated based on its regional penetration, explaining the performance of the market in each regional market covering provinces such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

Top 10 leading companies in the global Automotive Head Up Display market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and Automotive Head Up Display products and services. The key players operating in the global Automotive Head Up Display industry include Nippon Seiki, BMW Group, Panasonic Corporation, Micro vision Inc., Visteon Corporation. General Motors Company, Robert Bosch, Continental AG, Denso Corporation and BAE Systems, and others.

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

Key Benefits

o The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Automotive Head Up Display market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2018 to 2030 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

o Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

o Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

o The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

o The market report also provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Automotive Head Up Display industry.

Highlights of the Report

o Competitive landscape of the Automotive Head Up Display Market.

o Revenue generated by each segment of the Automotive Head Up Display market by 2026.

o Factors expected to drive and create new opportunities in the Automotive Head Up Display industry.

o Strategies to gain sustainable growth of the market.

o Region that would create lucrative business opportunities during the forecast period.

o Top impacting factors of the Automotive Head-Up Display market.

