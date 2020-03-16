The network traffic analysis market is motivated by the rapid increase in data traffic arising from the increasing trend of cloud computing, AI, IoT and increased access to the internet worldwide. This rapidly changing digital infrastructure allows security hackers to steal important information, leading to cyber theft. Moreover, the essential need of consumers to connect with the world has led to the expansion of social networking sites.

Global growth in network infrastructure due to increasing number of data centers and shared storage solutions is pushing the market for network traffic analysis. The main factors that inhibit market development are the high costs involved and the lack of awareness of network administrators to choose solutions according to business needs.

Companies Profiled:

Cisco, Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Symantec, Juniper Networks, Nokia Networks, Kentik, Flowmon, Plixer, SolarWinds, Allot Communication, Accenture, Bradford Networks, Ascom Holding, Palo Alto Networks, Huawei, Netreo Inc., Genie Networks, Zenoss.

Application:

-BFSI

-Government

-Healthcare

-Education

Increasing cloud traffic leads to increased concerns about network security between businesses, which is driving the need to manage distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks and maintenance. Quality experience (QoE).

It has a closer look and more analysis on different industries striving for the highest productivity and results. This research report has been presented in a clear and concise way to better understand readers. In this study, the Global Network Traffic Analysis market has been analyzed on the basis of categories, applications and geography. Based on the geographical segment, it describes some of the key strategies adopted by high-end companies

This report focuses on the features of the Global Network Traffic Analysis market. The competitive context has been built by analyzing startups and top-level companies. Moreover, it uses techniques to present different graphics such as wide graphs, charts, images and tables to understand the market easily. To understand the financial aspects of different vertical businesses such as price, market share and profit are presented in the report. The base year considered for the study is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019-2026

The study objectives are:

-To analyze and research status Global network traffic analysis and future forecast related to production, revenue, consumption, history and forecasting.

-To present the manufacturers, analysts, revenue, market share and recent developments of Network Traffic Analytics.

-To divide incident data by region, type, manufacturer and application.

-To analyze key global and regional market potentials and advantages, opportunities and challenges, limitations and risks.

