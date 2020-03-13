The Global IVD Infectious Diseases Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2020-2028). The IVD Infectious Diseases Market report provides a 360� view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the IVD Infectious Diseases Market study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions

The global IVD infectious diseases market size is estimated at USD 37.67 billion by 2028 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 7.2%. (R&D) activities and proactive government initiatives are among the primary growth stimulants for the market.

IVD Infectious Diseases Market Product Outlook

Instruments

Reagents

Software

IVD Infectious Diseases Market Technology Outlook

Immunochemistry

Molecular Diagnostics

Microbiology

Others

IVD Infectious Diseases Market Application Outlook

MRSA, Streptococcus,Clostridium difficile, VRE, CRE, Respiratory Virus, Candida, TB and Drug-resistant TB, Gastro-intestinal Panel Testing, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, HPV, HIV,Hepatitis C, Hepatitis B, Others

IVD Infectious Diseases Market End Use Outlook

Point of Care

Central Laboratories

Increasing external funding for research and development (R&D) activities and proactive government initiatives are among the primary growth stimulants for the market. Key IVD techniques include immunochemistry assays, such as Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) and immuno-agglutination. These assays are widely used in clinical laboratories and diagnostic centers for detecting infectious microorganisms such as bacteria and virus in patient samples.

FROM TABLE OF CONTENTS- IVD Infectious Diseases Market

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summaries

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 IVD Infectious Diseases Production by Regions

5 IVD Infectious Diseases Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

8 Manufacturers Profiles

9 Production Forecasts

10 Consumption Forecast

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Main Aspects covered in the Report

Overview of the IVD Infectious Diseases market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth

2015-2018 historical data and 2019-2028 market forecast

Geographical analysis including major countries

Overview the product type market including development

Overview the end-user market including development

