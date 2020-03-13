THE FLEXITANK MARKET SIZE IS ESTIMATED TO BE AT USD 2.36 BILLION BY 2028. IT IS PROJECTED TO GROW AT A HEALTHY CAGR OF 20.5%

Flexitanks are bags used to carry large amounts of liquid up to 24,000 liters in a 20 foot container. Manufactured in standard sizes from 10,000 to 24,000 liters. These are bags of polymer materials such as polyethylene, polypropylene, PVC coated fabrics, which are commonly used to transport harmless liquids such as wine, fruit juice, cooking oil, industrial liquids, sweeteners, agricultural liquids, etc. Each IMDG code can be transported using a Flexitank, so it is not in the Dangerous Goods category.

Some of the world’s leading Flexitanks Market companies include: Qingdao BLT Packing Industrial Co., Ltd., Braid Logistics UK Ltd., Bulk Liquid Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Büscherhoff Packaging Solutions GmbH, Environmental Packaging Technologies, Inc., Full-Pak, KD TANK SUPPLIES LTD, M&W Flexitank, MYFLEXITANK, KriCon, Qingdao LAF Packaging Co.,LTD, SIA FLEXITANKS, Yunjet Plastic Packaging, Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics Ltd and TRUST Flexitanks.

This report on the Flexitanks market describes all the latest product launches, research, joint ventures, mergers, and accusations performed by the dominant players in the Flexitanks market, defining market definitions, classifications, applications and engagements. All market drivers and constraints collected using SWOT analysis.

INQUIRE HERE FOR MORE @ HTTPS://WWW.RESEARCHFORMARKETS.COM/INQUIRY/FLEXITANKS-MARKET-615377

Global Flexitanks Market Segmentation

Flexitanks Market, by Product

Monolayer

Bi-layer

Multilayer

Flexitanks Market, by Type

Single Use

Reusable

Flexitanks Market, by Material

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Others

Flexitanks Market: by Application

Food Grade Liquids

Non-Hazardous Chemicals

Industrial Liquids

Agricultural Liquids

Others

Table Of Content:Flexitanks Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Flexitanks Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Flexitanks Market Sizing

Part 05: Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Part 06: Global Flexitanks Market Segmentation By Product

Market segmentation by product

Market segmentation By Applications

Market segmentation By End Users

Comparison by product

Others – Market size and forecast

Market opportunity by product

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Americas – Market size and forecast

EMEA – Market size and forecast

APAC – Market size and forecast

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape Disruption

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

NOW PURCHASE THIS REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.RESEARCHFORMARKETS.COM/BUY-NOW/FLEXITANKS-MARKET-615377/ONE

Objective of the study: Flexitanks Market

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global Flexitanks Market.

– To classify and forecast global Flexitanks Market based on product type and region.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global Flexitanks Market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global Flexitanks Market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global Flexitanks Market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global Flexitanks Market.

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Contact:

Mr. A Naidu

Research for Markets

Tel: +44 8000-4182-37 (UK)

Email: [email protected]