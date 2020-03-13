THE FLEXITANK MARKET SIZE IS ESTIMATED TO BE AT USD 2.36 BILLION BY 2028. IT IS PROJECTED TO GROW AT A HEALTHY CAGR OF 20.5%
Flexitanks are bags used to carry large amounts of liquid up to 24,000 liters in a 20 foot container. Manufactured in standard sizes from 10,000 to 24,000 liters. These are bags of polymer materials such as polyethylene, polypropylene, PVC coated fabrics, which are commonly used to transport harmless liquids such as wine, fruit juice, cooking oil, industrial liquids, sweeteners, agricultural liquids, etc. Each IMDG code can be transported using a Flexitank, so it is not in the Dangerous Goods category.
Some of the world’s leading Flexitanks Market companies include: Qingdao BLT Packing Industrial Co., Ltd., Braid Logistics UK Ltd., Bulk Liquid Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Büscherhoff Packaging Solutions GmbH, Environmental Packaging Technologies, Inc., Full-Pak, KD TANK SUPPLIES LTD, M&W Flexitank, MYFLEXITANK, KriCon, Qingdao LAF Packaging Co.,LTD, SIA FLEXITANKS, Yunjet Plastic Packaging, Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics Ltd and TRUST Flexitanks.
This report on the Flexitanks market describes all the latest product launches, research, joint ventures, mergers, and accusations performed by the dominant players in the Flexitanks market, defining market definitions, classifications, applications and engagements. All market drivers and constraints collected using SWOT analysis.
Global Flexitanks Market Segmentation
Flexitanks Market, by Product
- Monolayer
- Bi-layer
- Multilayer
Flexitanks Market, by Type
- Single Use
- Reusable
Flexitanks Market, by Material
- Polyethylene
- Polypropylene
- Others
Flexitanks Market: by Application
- Food Grade Liquids
- Non-Hazardous Chemicals
- Industrial Liquids
- Agricultural Liquids
- Others
Table Of Content:Flexitanks Market
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Global Flexitanks Market Landscape
Part 04: Global Flexitanks Market Sizing
Part 05: Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Part 06: Global Flexitanks Market Segmentation By Product
Market segmentation by product
Market segmentation By Applications
Market segmentation By End Users
Comparison by product
Others – Market size and forecast
Market opportunity by product
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Americas – Market size and forecast
EMEA – Market size and forecast
APAC – Market size and forecast
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers And Challenges
Market drivers
Market challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape Disruption
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
Objective of the study: Flexitanks Market
– To analyze and forecast the market size of global Flexitanks Market.
– To classify and forecast global Flexitanks Market based on product type and region.
– To identify drivers and challenges for global Flexitanks Market.
– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global Flexitanks Market.
– To conduct pricing analysis for global Flexitanks Market.
– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global Flexitanks Market.
