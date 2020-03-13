The Global Non-woven Adhesives Market Report consolidated due to the presence of a limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launces, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Non-woven Adhesives Market is expected to grow globally with an estimated CAGR of 9.60% to reach USD 5 billion by 2028. The major factor driving the growth of the market is due to surging urban population and increasing penetration of disposable hygiene products. Low production cost and waste minimization are major factors driving the market.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/sample/non-woven-adhesives-market-618013

The major players in the global non-woven adhesives market are Evonik Industries AG, 3M, Dow, Arkema Group, tesa SE, ADTEK Consolidated Sdn Bhd, MORESCO Corporation, KRATON CORPORATION, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Savaré Specialty Adhesives, Cattie Adhesives, Palmetto Adhesives, Beardow Adams and Lohmann-koester GmbH & Co. KG.

Major market drivers: Global Non-woven Adhesives Market

Huge investments in textile industries in emerging countries of Asia-Pacific

Rising penetration of disposable hygiene products

Increasing urban population

Stagnant growth in baby diaper segment in matured markets.

Non-woven Adhesives Market Segmentation:

Global Non-woven Adhesives Market is segmented on the basis of application and Geography.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into baby care, feminine hygiene, adult incontinence, medical, others.

On the basis of geography, the non-woven adhesivesmarket report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, Asia-Pacificis expected to dominate the market.

Price (Single User Licence): $ 3000 (Avail 30% Instant Discount on Global Non-woven Adhesives Market report) @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/buy-now/non-woven-adhesives-market-618013/one

Table of Content : Non-woven Adhesives Market

1 Introduction of Non-woven Adhesives Market

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions

2 Executive Summary

3 Research Methodology of Verified Market Research

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources

Get Instant Discount @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/discount/non-woven-adhesives-market-618013

4 Non-woven Adhesives Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Non-woven Adhesives Market, By Deployment Model

5.1 Overview

6 Non-woven Adhesives Market, By Solution

6.1 Overview

7 Non-woven Adhesives Market, By Vertical

7.1 Overview

8 Non-woven Adhesives Market, By Geography

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 U.K.

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 Rest of the World

8.5.1 Latin America

8.5.2 Middle East

9 Non-woven Adhesives Market Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Company Market Ranking

9.3 Key Development Strategies

10 Company Profiles

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Financial Performance

10.1.3 Product Outlook

10.1.4 Key Developments

11 Appendix

11.1 Related Research

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Contact:

Mr. A Naidu

Research for Markets

Tel: +44 8000-4182-37 (UK)

Email: [email protected]