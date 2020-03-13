The Micro Battery Market report further examines the market potential for various regions all over the globe thinking about macroeconomic parameters, buyers’ purchasing behaviors and demand and supply.
Micro Battery Market is expected to grow globally with an estimated CAGR of 30.50% to reach USD 1405.09 million by 2028. The major factor driving the growth of the market is growing in the adoption of wearable devices. Another key factor in driving the market growth is increasing demand for thin and flexible batteries in IoT devices.
The major players in the global micro battery market are Cymbet, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., VARTA Microbattery GmbH – A COMPANY OF VARTA AG, SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD., Front Edge Technology, Inc., Imprint Energy Inc, Ultralife Corporation, Blue Spark Technologies, ProLogium Technology Co., Ltd., PPBC, ITEN, Jenax Inc., Panasonic Corporation, TDK Electronics AG, FULLRIVER Battery, NEC ENERGY SOLUTIONS, Maxell Worldwide, Renata SA, Seiko Instruments Inc., TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION, Energizer, Duracell Inc., GPB International Limited and EVE Energy Co., Ltd. and others
Micro Battery Market Segment :
The Micro Battery Market is segmented based on Type
- Thin Film Battery
- Printed Battery
- Solid State Chip Battery
The Micro Battery Market is segmented based on Components
- Electrodes
o Cathode
o Anode
- Electrolytes
- Substrates
- Current Collectors
- Others
The Micro Battery Market is segmented based on Material Type
- LR Alkaline
- SR Silver Oxide
- CR Lithium
- Others
The Micro Battery Market is segmented based on Rechargeability
- Primary Battery
- Secondary Battery
- The Market is segmented based on Capacity
- Below 10 mAh
- Between 10 mAh-100 mAh
- Above 100 mAh
The Micro Battery Market is segmented based on Application
- Medical Devices
- Smart Packaging
- Consumer Electronics
- Wearable Devices
- Wireless Sensor Nodes
- Smart Cards
- Others
The Micro Battery Market is segmented based on End-Users
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Residential
- Others
Geologically, this Micro Battery Market report is divided into a few key regions:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico),
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and so on.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers: Micro Battery Market
Chapter 1: Micro Battery Market Methodology & Scope
Definition and forecast parameters
Methodology and forecast parameters
Data Sources
Chapter 2: Micro Battery Market Executive Summary
Business trends
Regional trends
Product trends
End-use trends
Chapter 3: Micro Battery Market Industry Insights
Industry segmentation
Industry landscape
Vendor matrix
Technological and innovation landscape
Chapter 4: Micro Battery Market, By Region
Chapter 5: Micro Battery Market Company Profile
Business Overview
Financial Data
Product Landscape
Strategic Outlook
SWOT Analysis
