AI infrastructure market report gives an analytical estimation of the most important challenges that may appear in the market with respect to sales, export/import, or revenue. The AI infrastructure market analysis explained in the report offers an examination of a mixture of segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimated forecast frame.

AI Infrastructure Market is expected to grow globally with an estimated CAGR of 23.60% to reach USD 98.29 billion by 2028. One of the major factor in driving the market is increasing adoption of cloud machine learning platform. Another key factor in driving the market growth due to growing volume of data generated in industries such as automotive and healthcare.

Get Sample PDF Illustration Here at: https://www.researchformarkets.com/sample/ai-infrastructure-market-617959

The major players in the global AI infrastructure market are Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, SAMSUNG, Micron Technology Inc., Xilinx Inc., Advanced Micro Devices Inc, IBM, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services Inc., Cisco Systems, Arm Limited, Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Habana Labs Ltd., Synopsys Inc., SK HYNIX INC., Wave Computing, Inc, Toshiba India Pvt. Ltd., Imagination Technologies Limited., Gyrfalcon Technology Inc. and Cadence Design Systems Inc.

This report displays market segmentation in the most-detailed pattern as well as carries out thorough analysis of patents and major market players to provide a competitive landscape. Data collection modules with large sample sizes have been utilized in this AI infrastructure market report to pull together data and execute base year analysis.

The AI Infrastructure Market is segmented based on Technology

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

The AI Infrastructure Market is segmented based on Offering

Hardware

o Processor

? CPU

? GPU

? FPGA

? ASIC

o Memory

o Networking

o Storage

Server Software

The AI Infrastructure Market is segmented based on Function

Inference

Training

The AI Infrastructure Market is segmented based on Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

Hybrid

The AI Infrastructure Market is segmented based on End-User

Cloud Service Providers (CSP)

Government Organizations

Enterprises

Others

Territorial AI Infrastructure AI Infrastructure Market Analysis-:

The AI Infrastructure Market report further examines the market potential for various regions all over the globe thinking about macroeconomic parameters, buyers’ purchasing behaviors and demand and supply.

Geologically, this report is divided into a few key regions:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico),

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and so on.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Grab Your Report at an Impressive 30% Discount! Please click Here at https://www.researchformarkets.com/discount/ai-infrastructure-market-617959

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers: AI Infrastructure Market

Chapter 1: AI Infrastructure Market Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: AI Infrastructure Market Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: AI Infrastructure Market Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: AI Infrastructure Market, By Region

Chapter 5: AI Infrastructure Market Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

Purchase this Report Here at: https://www.researchformarkets.com/buy-now/ai-infrastructure-market-617959/one

Key advantage of AI Infrastructure Market -:

This AI Infrastructure Market report will create smart business strategies by understanding the patterns and trends.

It includes assessment for estimated time-period i.e. 2019-2028 to comprehend the future AI Infrastructure Market competition.

It keeps you a step ahead by providing up dated information regarding the AI Infrastructure Industry which will help you to make faster and better decisions.

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

About Research for Markets:

Research for Markets indulges in detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the successive direction to cater to your business needs. We have established the pillars of our flourishing institute on the grounds of Credibility and Reliability. RFM delve into the markets across Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Contact:

Mr. A Naidu

Research for Markets

Tel: +44 8000-4182-37 (UK)

Email: [email protected]