Electronic Article Surveillance Market is expected to grow globally with an estimated CAGR of 4.10% to reach USD 1408.39 million by 2028. One of the major factor in driving the market is due to protection against inventory losses, shoplifting, and theft. Another key factor in driving the market growth due to evolution of retail sector..The major players in the global electronic article surveillance market are Checkpoint Systems, Inc., Johnson Controls, Nedap N.V., Hangzhou Century Co. Ltd., Agon Systems Ltd., ALL-TAG Corporation, Amersec, TAG Company UK, WG Security Products, Shenzhen Emeno Technology Co., Ltd., TAKACHIHO KOHEKI CO. LTD., STANLEY Convergent Security Solutions, Inc., Shopguard Limited, FELTRON SECURITY SYSTEMS LLC and Sentry Custom Security.and others

The Market is segmented based on Component

Tags

o Hard Tag

o Soft Tag

Antennas

Deactivator Or Detacher

Detection System

The Market is segmented based on Technology

Electromagnetic

Acoustomagnetic

Radio Frequency

Microwave

The Market is segmented based on End-User

Supermarkets & Large Grocery

Mass Merchandise Stores

Apparel and Fashion Accessories Stores

Drug and Health Product Stores

Automotive

Industrial

Cosmetics

Pharmacy

Others

Territorial Electronic Article Surveillance Market Analysis-:

The Electronic Article Surveillance Market report further examines the market potential for various regions all over the globe thinking about macroeconomic parameters, buyers’ purchasing behaviors and demand and supply.

Geologically, this report is divided into a few key regions:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico),

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and so on.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers: Electronic Article Surveillance Market

Chapter 1: Electronic Article Surveillance Market Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Electronic Article Surveillance Market Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Electronic Article Surveillance Market Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Electronic Article Surveillance Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Electronic Article Surveillance Market Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

