The global data monetization market recorded $ 1.3 billion in 2017, and the forecast period is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.6% from 2018 to 2025.

The renowned players in data monetization market are Adastra Group, CellOS Software Ltd, Connectiva Analytics and Insights Ltd., Dawex Systems, Infosys Limited, Mahindra ComViva, Mnubo, Netscout Systems, Inc., Paxata, Inc., Optiva Inc., (Redknee Solutions Inc.), ALC, SAP SE, SQLstream, Inc., Virtusa Corporation, Infosys, Google, IBM, Cisco, 101 data, Accenture, Monetize Solutions, Narrative, NESS, NETSCOUT, Openwave Mobility among others.

Data Monetization is primarily split into: On-Premises and Cloud. And On-Premises are the most widely used type which takes up about 67.77% of the global market in 2016.

United States is the largest sales region of Data Monetization in the world in the past few years. United States market took up about 41.26% the global market in 2016, while EU was 26.95%.

Through the data generated by cloud, big data and mobile tools, enterprises can effectively see changes in the market, demographic changes, market behaviors and patterns. And accordingly change the enterprise’s asset portfolio, adjust the marketing strategy.

Accenture, IBM, SAS, Infosys, Viavi Solutions and Adastra are the key suppliers in the global Data Monetization market. Top 3 took up about 44% of the global market in 2016.

Data Monetization Market by Type

On-Premises

Cloud

Data Monetization Market by Application

Telecom

Finance & Banking

E-Commerce & Retail

Network & Software

Manufacturing

Others

