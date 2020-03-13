The advanced technology developed for the diabetes treatment is the pancreas cell implant developed in November 2017, by a California company, Encellin. The company aims to eradicate insulin injections for diabetic patients with an insulin-producing implant containing live cells. The device is in preclinical trials and the company is organizing for clinical trials. The concept of packaging cells in semipermeable membranes could have other medical uses as well. This promising technology will help in the removal of the diabetes related problems and are expected to be prevalent future trend in artificial pancreas device systems market.

The global artificial pancreas device systems market is expected to reach US$ 2,168.1 Mn in 2025 from US$ 481.8 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 20.9% from 2016-2025.

The latest market intelligence study on Artificial Pancreas Device System relies on the statistics derived from both primary and secondary research to present insights pertaining to the forecasting model, opportunities, and competitive landscape of Artificial Pancreas Device System market for the forecast period.

Global artificial pancreas device systems market, based on the type was segmented into control to range, control to target and threshold device systems. In 2017, the threshold suspended device systems segment held a largest market share of 71.5% of the artificial pancreas device systems market, by type. The threshold suspended device systems is the largest segment among the type segment in the artificial pancreas devices system market in 2017 and is also anticipated to hold the largest market in the year 2025. However, the control to target segment is the fastest growing segment and is accounted to grow at the CAGR of 21.4% over the forecast years.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

Defymed,TypeZero Technologies, Inc.,Insulet Corporation,Bigfoot Biomedical, Inc.,Medtronic,Dexcom, Inc.,Admetsys,Beta Bionics,Cellnovo,Tandem Diabetes Care

Scope of the Report:

The research on the Artificial Pancreas Device System market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the Artificial Pancreas Device System market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2016-2025. Detailed analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, which include charts, tables, and infographics.

For more clarity on the real potential of the Artificial Pancreas Device System market for the forecast period 2016-2025, the study provides vital intelligence on major opportunities, threats, and challenges posed by the industry. Additionally, a strong emphasis is laid on the weaknesses and strengths of a few prominent players operating in the same market. Quantitative assessment of the recent momentum brought about by events such as collaborations, acquisition and mergers, product launches and technology innovation empower product owners, as well as marketing professionals and business analysts make a profitable decision to reduce cost and increase their customer base.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

