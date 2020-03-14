As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Air Quality Monitoring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global air quality monitoring market size reached US$ 4.1 Billion in 2018. On account of factors such as industrialization, rapid urbanization, growing global population and boosting sales of vehicles, the level of pollution has increased in recent years which, in turn, has adversely impacted the human health. Consequently, it has become imperative to track pollutant levels by systematically monitoring air quality and taking actions based on the level of pollution in the atmosphere. Nowadays, the demand for air quality monitors is rising as they are employed in both the indoor and outdoor environments for detecting common air pollutants such as nitrous oxide, sulfur dioxide, particulate matter, carbon monoxide and volatile organic compounds.

Global Air Quality Monitoring Market Trends:

Various industrial facilities regularly emit pollutants during their operations that cause a negative impact on the environment as well as the health of the individuals working on the premises. They primarily rely on air quality monitors to examine dispersion, dry deposition, and chemical transformation and monitor any deviation from the air quality standards. In line with this, governments in both developing and developed economies are undertaking various initiatives to make industrial operations relatively more environment friendly. They are introducing strategies for monitoring and improving the air quality which, in turn, is escalating the sales of air quality monitors around the world. Apart from this, manufacturers are launching low-cost and portable air quality monitors to expand their consumer base. Looking forward, the air quality monitoring software market is projected to reach a value of US$ 5.5 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024.

Market Summary:

