Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2019–2026

Assessment of the Global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market

companies profiled in the home rehabilitation products & services market are Stryker Corporation, Prism Medical (subsidiary of Handicare Group AB), Invacare Corporation, DJO Global, Hocoma AG, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., RehabCare, AliMed, Inc., Active Medical & Rehabilitation Services Pvt. Ltd., ergoline GmbH, Performance Health (formerly Patterson Medical), and Medline Industries, Inc.

The global home rehabilitation products & services market has been segmented as follows:

Home rehabilitation products & services market, by type

Products Positioning Devices Body Support Devices General Aids Wheelchairs Others

Services Physical Therapy Occupational Therapy Speech Therapy Respiratory Therapy Other Therapies



Home rehabilitation products & services market, by geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



