The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Battery Charger Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, finds that the global battery charger market reached a value of US$ 18.5 Billion in 2018. A battery charger is an external device that passes an electric current through a secondary cell or rechargeable battery to transfer energy. It operates by converting the high voltage AC into low voltage DC via a transformer. It can be powered through a wall outlet, carport or a computer USB port. Over the years, the growing applications of rechargeable batteries in various devices have led to the rising demand for battery chargers worldwide. As a result, they are now extensively utilized across industries such as electronics, automotive and healthcare.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/battery-charger-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

Expanding consumer electronics industry is one of the key factors for the market growth. Portable electronic devices such as tablets, laptops, mobile phones, smartwatches and digital cameras have been gaining rapid popularity among the masses, which has led to the significant increase in the demand for battery chargers. Furthermore, they are also crucial in charging wearable medical devices such as hearing aids, blood glucose monitors, blood pressure machines and diagnostics monitoring patches. Along with this, the increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and connected devices is significantly contributing to the market growth. Moreover, to meet the evolving and emerging needs of the consumers, manufacturers are continually engaging in R&D activities to launch innovative products such as smart, wireless and high-temperature resistant chargers that are faster, more powerful and affordable. On account of these factors, the global battery charger market size is anticipated to reach US$ 29.8 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 8.3% during 2019-2024.

Market Breakup by Application:

Smartphones

Laptops

Electric Vehicles

Tablets

Digital Cameras

Feature Phones

Others

Market Breakup by Category

OEM

Replacement

Amongst these, the OEM segment accounts for the majority of the market share.

Market Breakup by Product Type

Wired

Wireless

Currently, wired battery chargers represent the most popular product type.

Market Summary:

On the geographical front, North America holds the dominant market share owing to the large base of tech-savvy consumers in the region. Other major regions include Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The competitive landscape of the global battery charger market has been analyzed with some of the major players being:

Accutronics Limited

nalytic Systems Ware Ltd.

Anoma Corporation

Associated Equipment Corporation

Energizer Holdings Inc.

Exide Technologies

Ferro Magnetics Corporation

FRIWO AG

HindlePower Inc.

Panasonic Corporation of North America

Phihong USA Corporation

Powerbase Industrial (HK) Ltd.

Saft S.A

alcomp Plc

Schumacher Electric Corporation

Scud (Fujian) Electronics Co. Ltd.

Shun Shing Standard Corporation Development Ltd.

Spectrum Brands Inc.

Uniross Batteries S.A.S

Yuasa Battery Inc.

Ask Analyst and Download Full Report with List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/battery-charger-market

We are updating our report 2020-2025 soon as soon, if you want to need primary and secondary data 2020-2025 then click request free sample report.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 | www.imarcgroup.com

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group