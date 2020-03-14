Injection Molded Plastics Market Size, Share Analysis by Services, Technique, Design and Application Forecast by 2028

For a detailed understanding of the market, we have provided a thorough analysis of the value chain. In addition, we have covered the Porter’s five forces model, which provides a detailed understanding of the intensity of competition present in the market. Furthermore, the study includes a market attractiveness analysis, where the applications are benchmarked based on market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The market has been segmented based on applications and raw materials/resins. The application segment has been analyzed and forecast based on volume (kilo tons) and revenue (USD billion) from 2010 to 2018. Additionally, the segment has been analyzed and forecast based on current trends at a global as well as regional level, for the given time period. Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The report also covers cross sectional analysis of all the above segments with respect to following countries: Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic, Brazil, Mexico, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Thailand and Indonesia.

Profiles of certain leading companies have been covered in this report along with a detailed analysis of their market share. The study profiles companies such as BASF SE, DuPont, ExxonMobil Corporation, Huntsman International, INEOS Group, and The Dow Chemical Company.

Injection Molded Plastics Market: Application Analysis

Packaging

Consumables and Electronics

Automotive and Transportation

Building and Construction

Others

Injection Molded Plastics Market: Raw Material/Resin Analysis

Polypropylene

Acrylonitrile Styrene Butadiene (ABS)

HDPE (High Density Polyethylene)

Polystyrene

Others

Injection Molded Plastics Market: Regional Analysis

North America

Europe Poland Hungary Czech Republic



Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Thailand Indonesia



Latin America Americas Brazil Mexico



Middle-East

