The Graphite Market research report added by Report Ocean, offers a complete evolution of growth trends prevailing in the global business domain. The study provides an in-depth analysis of market, size, commercialization factors and revenue forecast of the industry. In addition, the study explicitly highlights the aggressive reputation of major players of graphite market within the projection timeline even as specializing in their portfolio and regional growth endeavors. Comprehensive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its parent and ancillary markets. Further, primary research was performed to validate the assumptions and findings obtained from secondary research with key opinion leaders (KOL) and industry experts.

The global graphite market size is anticipated to reach $28.33 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

The recent report of the graphite market offers a detailed assessment of the business vertical in question, along with an overview of the division of the industry. An estimation of current industry scenario has been presented in the study, and the graphite market size with respect to volume and revenue has been stated in the report. Basically, the report is a collection of data regarding the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has effectively formed its stance.

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5085

Tremendously increasing demand for aluminium steel, and other metals from a large array of end-use industries has primarily driven the market demand. Synthetic graphite is a major contributing product to the market growth as it is immensely essential for the manufacturing of steel by making use of processes such as electric arc furnace. Also, metallurgy applications largely make use of graphite electrodes. In addition to this, growing number of technologically developed outlets around the globe that vary from graphene to fuel cells is also anticipated to enhance the sales revenue of the product.

In this report, we analyze the graphite market industry from two aspects.

1. Production – In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2014 to 2019.

2. Consumption – In terms of consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2014 to 2019.

We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2020-2026.

At the same time, we classify different graphite market based on their definitions. Upstream raw materials, equipment and downstream consumers analysis is also carried out. It also focuses on market influencing factors, competitive landscape, data, trends, information, and exclusive vital statistics of the market.

The market study focuses on various key parameters that include:

• Market Segmentation

• Regional Segmentation

• In-Depth study of Market Determinants

• 360-Degree Economic Analysis

• Regulatory Analysis

• Company Profiling and others

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the major market players for the industry include Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd., Toyo Tanso Co. Ltd., HEG Limited, Graftech International Ltd., Graphite India Limited, Mersen Group, Energizer Resources Inc., SGL Group, Triton Minerals Ltd Mason Graphite, Inc., Focus Graphite Inc., and Hexagon Resources Limited.

The competitive analysis of major market players is another notable feature of the graphite market industry report; it identifies direct or indirect competitors in the market. The report offers company profile of market players alongside product picture and it’s specifications, graphite market industry market plans, and technology adopted by them, future development plans. In addition, strength and weaknesses analysis of graphite market industry competitive firms gives competitive advantages so that the efficiency and the productivity of companies are improved.

Market Segmentation:

Graphite by Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Natural

Synthetic



Graphite by Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Foundry

Refractory

Battery

Lubricant

Others

The segmentation is used to decide the target market into smaller sections or segments like product type, application, and geographical regions to optimize marketing strategies, advertising technique and global as well as regional sales efforts of graphite market. The common characters are also being considered for segmentation such as global market share, common interests, worldwide demand and supply of Access Control devices. Moreover, the report compares the production value and growth rate of Graphite Market across different geographies.

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The research methodology adopted by analysts to study the market include inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain and various other secondary research methods, along with primary research as a major tool for market study.

Why to purchase this report:

• The report would provide an in-depth analysis on the current and future market trends

• Analysis on global, regional and country level markets

• Key strategic initiatives taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players

• Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market

• Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios

• 3 months analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet in excels.

For more information and discount on this report, ask your query at: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5085

Note: The report historic years and forecast period can be customized on the request. Moreover, the scope of a published report can be modified as per the requirement, specific geography or ‘country-based’ analysis can be provided as a part of customization

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Graphite Market Insights

3.1. Graphite– Industry snapshot

3.2. Graphite -Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Graphite market dynamics

3.3.1. Graphite– Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Graphite Market driver analysis

3.3.1.2. Graphite Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Graphite Market opportunity analysis

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. Graphite market PEST analysis, 2017

3.6. Graphite market Value Chain analysis

3.7. Graphite Industry trends

3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Graphite Market Size and Forecast by Product Type,2018-2026

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Natural Graphite

4.3. Synthetic Graphite

5. Graphite Market Size and Forecast by Application Type, 2018-2026

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Foundry

5.3. Refractory

5.4. Battery

5.5. Lubricant

5.6. Others

6. Graphite Market Size and Forecast by Regions

6.1. Key findings

6.2. North America

6.2.1. US.

6.2.2. Canada

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Germany

6.3.2. UK

6.3.3. France

6.4. Asia Pacific

6.4.1. China

6.4.2. India

6.4.3. Japan

6.5. Latin America

6.5.1. Brazil

6.5.2. Mexico

6.6. Middle East & Africa

7. Company Profiles

7.1. HEG Limited

7.1.1. Overview

7.1.2. Financials

7.1.3. Product Benchmarking

7.1.4. Recent Developments

7.2. Graphite India Limited

7.2.1. Overview

7.2.2. Financials

7.2.3. Product Benchmarking

7.2.4. Recent Developments

7.3. Graftech International Ltd.

7.3.1. Overview

7.3.2. Financials

7.3.3. Product Benchmarking

7.3.4. Recent Developments

7.4. Mersen Group

7.4.1. Overview

7.4.2. Financials

7.4.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.4. Recent Developments

7.5. SGL Group

7.5.1. Overview

7.5.2. Financials

7.5.3. Product Benchmarking

7.5.4. Recent Developments

7.6. Energizer Resources Inc.

7.6.1. Overview

7.6.2. Financials

7.6.3. Product Benchmarking

7.6.4. Recent Developments

7.7. Focus Graphite Inc.

7.7.1. Overview

7.7.2. Financials

7.7.3. Product Benchmarking

7.7.4. Recent Developments

7.8. Mason Graphite, Inc.

7.8.1. Overview

7.8.2. Financials

7.8.3. Product Benchmarking

7.8.4. Recent Developments

7.9. Hexagon Resources Limited

7.9.1. Overview

7.9.2. Financials

7.9.3. Product Benchmarking

7.9.4. Recent Developments

7.10. Triton Minerals Ltd.

7.10.1. Overview

7.10.2. Financials

7.10.3. Product Benchmarking

7.10.4. Recent Developments

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person:Tom

Email: [email protected]