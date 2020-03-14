The latest report pertaining to Thermochromic Materials Market now to be had with Report Ocean which provides a detailed analysis regarding market size, revenue estimations and boom rate of the industry. In addition, the report illustrates the major obstacles and newest growth strategies adopted by leading players who are a part of the aggressive landscape of this market. Comprehensive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its parent and ancillary markets. Further, primary research was performed to validate the assumptions and findings obtained from secondary research with key opinion leaders (KOL) and industry experts.

The global thermochromic materials market size was valued at USD 5,404.9 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD 8.29 billion by 2026. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

The thermochromic materials market report is a comprehensive study, focusing on market influencing factors, competitive landscape, data, trends, information, and exclusive vital statistics of the market.

The textile industry drives growth due to nurturing of smart textiles. The use of product in paints, inks and pigments bolsters growth. A growing trend towards smart and intelligent packaging has shot the demand for product in food quality indicators and labeling ahead. There has been diligent use of product in applications such as toys, baby diapers and battery gauges which are on an increasing drive worldwide. A growing demand from developing economies, striving applications and technological advancements are factors expected to boost the industry growth during forecast period.

For estimating the market size, an ideal mixture of top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed. The top-down approach was used for analyzing penetration level and for new product forecasting. It included the use of several penetration models, regression multi-variate analysis for forecasting, and exhaustive use of public and paid databases. In addition, the bottom-up approach included demand evaluation of each product across regions and countries and summed to form the global market. The demand evaluation was performed by using variable analysis for forecasting, analyzing paid databases, and conducting primary interviews for data revaluation.

This report is based on synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information gathered regarding the thermochromic materials market from various sources. Our analysts have analyzed the information and data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts with the primary objective to provide a holistic view of the thermochromic materials market. In addition, an in-house study has been made of the global economic conditions and other economic indicators and factors to assess their respective impact on the thermochromic materials market historically, as well as the current impact in order to make informed forecasts about the scenarios in future.

Some major parameters were considered to forecast the current estimates of the Market:

• Market driving trends

• Predicted opportunities

• Challenges and restraints to be faced

• Technological developments in thermochromic materials market

• Other developments, e.g. Infrastructural

• Consumer preferences

• Government regulations

• Consumer spending dynamics and trends

Market Overview

The report includes detailed information about market drivers, restraints, challenges, threats, and potential growth opportunities of thermochromic materials market. The report consists of precise qualitative information such as Porter’s five forces, PESTLE Analysis, and value chain analysis.

Competitive Landscape:

The players functionally merge with other players to come up with new product launches in order to meet consumer expectations. The key industry players in thermochromic materials market include Shanghai Caison Color Material Chem.Co. Ltd., QCR Solutions, Indestructible Paints Limited, New Color Chemical Co, Hali Industrial Co Ltd., Fraunhofer IAPP, Kolortek CO. Ltd., LCR Hallcrest LLC, and New Prismatic Enterprises Co. LTD.

Geographically, global thermochromic materials market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer. The competitive analysis of leading market players is another notable feature of the thermochromic materials market report; it identifies direct or indirect competitors in the market. The report offers company profile of market players alongside product picture and it’s specifications, thermochromic materials market plans, and technology adopted by them, future development plans. In addition, strength and weaknesses analysis of Thermochromic Materials Market competitive firms gives competitive advantages so that the efficiency and the productivity of companies are improved.

Market Segmentation:

Thermochromic Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Liquid Crystals

Leuco Dyes



Thermochromic Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Reversible Thermochromic Materials

Irreversible Thermochromic Materials



Thermochromic Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Paints and Pigments

Medical Devices

Food Quality Indicators

Others

The segmentation is used to decide the target market into smaller sections or segments like product type, application, and geographical regions to optimize marketing strategies, advertising technique and global as well as regional sales efforts of Thermochromic Materials Market. The common characters are also being considered for segmentation such as global market share, common interests, worldwide demand and supply of Access Control devices. Moreover, the report compares the production value and growth rate of Thermochromic Materials Market across different geographies.

Geographical Analysis:

Thermochromic Materials Market Segment by Regions Consists:

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

• Who are the top 10 players operating in the Thermochromic Materials Market?

• What are the driving factors, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the Thermochromic Materials Market?

• What are the current scenario and industry trends in the Thermochromic Materials Market?

• Which industry and technology can be a potential revenue pocket for market players in the next five years?

• Who are the visionary leaders, dynamic differentiators, innovators, and emerging players and what are the key strategies adopted by them to strengthen their positions?

• What are the thermochromic materials market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the thermochromic materials market?

• What are the thermochromic materials market challenges to market growth?

Note: The report historic years and forecast period can be customized on the request. Moreover, the scope of a published report can be modified as per the requirement, specific geography or ‘country-based’ analysis can be provided as a part of customization

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Thermochromic materials Market Insights

3.1. Thermochromic Materials – Industry snapshot

3.2. Thermochromic Materials – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Thermochromic Materials Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Thermochromic Materials – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Thermochromic Materials Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Thermochromic Materials Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Thermochromic Materials Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. Thermochromic Materials Market PEST Analysis, 2017

3.6. Thermochromic Materials Market Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Thermochromic Materials Industry Trends

3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Thermochromic Materials Market Size and Forecast by Type, 2018-2026

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Liquid Crystals

4.3. Leuco Dyes

5. Thermochromic Materials Market Size and Forecast by Product, 2018-2026

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Reversible Thermochromic Materials

5.3. Irreversible Thermochromic Materials

6. Thermochromic Materials Market Size and Forecast by Application, 2018-2026

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Paints and Pigments

6.3. Medical Devices

6.4. Food Quality Indicators

6.5. Others

7. Thermochromic Materials Market Size and Forecast by Region, 2018-2026

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. North America

7.2.1. U.S.

7.2.2. Canada

7.2.3. Mexico

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. UK

7.3.3. France

7.3.4. Italy

7.3.5. Rest of Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. China

7.4.2. India

7.4.3. Japan

7.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5. Latin America

7.5.1. Brazil

7.6. Middle East & Africa

8. Company Profiles

8.1. Shanghai Caison Color Material Chem. Co., Ltd.

8.1.1. Overview

8.1.2. Financials

8.1.3. Product Benchmarking

8.1.4. Recent Developments

8.2. Indestructible Paints Limited

8.2.1. Overview

8.2.2. Financials

8.2.3. Product Benchmarking

8.2.4. Recent Developments

8.3. New Color Chemical Co.

8.3.1. Overview

8.3.2. Financials

8.3.3. Product Benchmarking

8.3.4. Recent Developments

8.4. Hali Industrial Co. Ltd.

8.4.1. Overview

8.4.2. Financials

8.4.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.4. Recent Developments

8.5. QCR Solutions

8.5.1. Overview

8.5.2. Financials

8.5.3. Product Benchmarking

8.5.4. Recent Developments

8.6. Fraunhofer IAP

8.6.1. Overview

8.6.2. Financials

8.6.3. Product Benchmarking

8.6.4. Recent Developments

8.7. Kolortek Co., Ltd.

8.7.1. Overview

8.7.2. Financials

8.7.3. Product Benchmarking

8.7.4. Recent Developments

8.8. LCR Hallcrest LLC

8.8.1. Overview

8.8.2. Financials

8.8.3. Product Benchmarking

8.8.4. Recent Developments

8.9. W. Sands Corp.

8.9.1. Overview

8.9.2. Financials

8.9.3. Product Benchmarking

8.9.4. Recent Developments

8.10. New Prismatic Enterprises Co. Ltd.

8.10.1. Overview

8.10.2. Financials

8.10.3. Product Benchmarking

8.10.4. Recent Developments

