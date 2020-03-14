The Polybutadiene Market report added by Report Ocean provides an in-depth outline concerning the effective trends existing inside the industry. The report also contains significant information concerning growth prospects, growth dynamics, and market share and revenue estimation of this business vertical. The report further spot light on key challenges and growth opportunities faced by means of the contenders of this industry. In addition to enlightens the current competitive putting and growth plans enforced with the aid of the polybutadiene market players. Comprehensive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its parent and ancillary markets. Further, primary research was performed to validate the assumptions and findings obtained from secondary research with key opinion leaders (KOL) and industry experts.

The global polybutadiene market size was valued at USD 4.98 billion in 2018 and is is estimated to reach USD 7.83 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

The global polybutadiene market research report also encompasses an effective presentation of facts and figures related to study through bar graphs, pie charts, and infographic, covering 360-degree outlook of the market.

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5101

Growth Factors

The rising growth is attributed to definitive properties such as abrasion resistance, high resilience and infinite resistance. It is used in cohorts with other rubbers for the manufacture of tires, industrial products and consumer products. Tire manufacturing is the major application segment. However stringent environmental concerns and a strict government order are expected to restrict growth of this market. A stimulating demand from developing nations, technological enhancements, dedicated use of polystyrene and ABS in production of consumer goods are boosting growth. A premise to an eco-friendly environment and eco-friendly tires are motivating factors to growth of polybuatdiene market during forecast period.

The market study focuses on various key parameters that include:

• Market Segmentation

• Regional Segmentation

• In-Depth study of Market Determinants

• 360-Degree Economic Analysis

• Regulatory Analysis

• Company Profiling and others

Competitive Landscape:

The leading players include China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation, JSR Corporation, Reliance Industries Ltd., Lanxess AG, Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, UBE Industries Ltd., Synthos S.A, Evonik Industries and LyondelBasell Industries NV among others.

The competitive analysis of major market players is another notable feature of the polybutadiene market industry report; it identifies direct or indirect competitors in the market. The report offers company profile of market players alongside product picture and it’s specifications, polybutadiene market industry market plans, and technology adopted by them, future development plans. In addition, strength and weaknesses analysis of polybutadiene market industry competitive firms gives competitive advantages so that the efficiency and the productivity of companies are improved.

Market Segmentation:

Polybutadiene Product Type Outlook(Revenue USD Millions 2015-2026)

Solid Polybutadiene Rubber

Liquid Polybutadiene Rubber



Polybutadiene End-Use Outlook (Revenue USD Millions 2015-2026)

Automotive

Chemical

Industrial

Others

The segmentation is used to decide the target market into smaller sections or segments like product type, application, and geographical regions to optimize marketing strategies, advertising technique and global as well as regional sales efforts of polybutadiene market. The common characters are also being considered for segmentation such as global market share, common interests, worldwide demand and supply of Access Control devices. Moreover, the report compares the production value and growth rate of Polybutadiene Market across different geographies.

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The research methodology adopted by analysts to study the market include inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain and various other secondary research methods, along with primary research as a major tool for market study.

Why to purchase this report:

• The report would provide an in-depth analysis on the current and future market trends

• Analysis on global, regional and country level markets

• Key strategic initiatives taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players

• Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market

• Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios

• 3 months analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet in excels.

For more information and discount on this report, ask your query at: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5101

Note: The report historic years and forecast period can be customized on the request. Moreover, the scope of a published report can be modified as per the requirement, specific geography or ‘country-based’ analysis can be provided as a part of customization

Table of Contents

1.Overview and Scope

1.1.Research goal & scope

1.2.Research assumptions

1.3.Research Methodology

1.3.1.Primary data sources

1.3.2.Secondary data sources

1.4.Key take-away

1.5.Stakeholders

2.Executive Summary

2.1.Market Definition

2.2.Market Segmentation

3.Polybutadiene Market Insights

3.1.Polybutadiene – Industry snapshot

3.2.Polybutadiene – Ecosystem analysis

3.3.Polybutadiene Market Dynamics

3.3.1.Polybutadiene – Market Forces

3.3.1.1.Polybutadiene Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2.Polybutadiene Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3.Polybutadiene Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4.Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1.Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2.Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3.Threat of substitute

3.4.4.Threat of new entrant

3.4.5.Degree of competition

3.5.Polybutadiene Market PEST Analysis, 2017

3.6.Polybutadiene Market Value Chain Analysis

3.7.Polybutadiene Industry Trends

3.8.Competitive Ranking Analysis

4.Polybutadiene Market Size and Forecast by Type, 2018-2026

4.1.Key Findings

4.2.Solid Polybutadiene Rubber

4.3.Liquid Polybutadiene Rubber

5.Polybutadiene Market Size and Forecast by End-User, 2018-2026

5.1.Key Findings

5.2.Automotive

5.3.Chemical

5.4.Industrial

5.5.Others

6.Polybutadiene Market Size and Forecast by Region, 2018-2026

6.1.Key Findings

6.2.North America

6.2.1.U.S.

6.2.2.Canada

6.2.3.Mexico

6.3.Europe

6.3.1.Germany

6.3.2.UK

6.3.3.France

6.3.4.Italy

6.3.5.Rest of Europe

6.4.Asia-Pacific

6.4.1.China

6.4.2.India

6.4.3.Japan

6.4.4.Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.5.Latin America

6.5.1.Brazil

6.6.Middle East & Africa

7.Company Profiles

7.1.China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

7.1.1.Overview

7.1.2.Financials

7.1.3.Product Benchmarking

7.1.4.Recent Developments

7.2.JSR Corporation

7.2.1.Overview

7.2.2.Financials

7.2.3.Product Benchmarking

7.2.4.Recent Developments

7.3.Reliance Industries Limited

7.3.1.Overview

7.3.2.Financials

7.3.3.Product Benchmarking

7.3.4.Recent Developments

7.4.Lanxess AG

7.4.1.Overview

7.4.2.Financials

7.4.3.Product Benchmarking

7.4.4.Recent Developments

7.5.Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

7.5.1.Overview

7.5.2.Financials

7.5.3.Product Benchmarking

7.5.4.Recent Developments

7.6.The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

7.6.1.Overview

7.6.2.Financials

7.6.3.Product Benchmarking

7.6.4.Recent Developments

7.7.UBE Industries, Ltd.

7.7.1.Overview

7.7.2.Financials

7.7.3.Product Benchmarking

7.7.4.Recent Developments

7.8.Synthos S.A.

7.8.1.Overview

7.8.2.Financials

7.8.3.Product Benchmarking

7.8.4.Recent Developments

7.9.Evonik Industries

7.9.1.Overview

7.9.2.Financials

7.9.3.Product Benchmarking

7.9.4.Recent Developments

7.10.LyondelBasell Industries NV

7.10.1.Overview

7.10.2.Financials

7.10.3.Product Benchmarking

7.10.4.Recent Developments

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person:Tom

Email: [email protected]