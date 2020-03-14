The latest report on Phenolic Resins Market now available at Report Ocean, explains the contemporary and upcoming trends besides details associated with the regional landscape of the phenolic resins market that includes several regions. The report further emphasizes intricate details regarding the demand and supply analysis, contributions by leading industry players and market share growth of the phenolic resins market industry. Comprehensive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its parent and ancillary markets. Further, primary research was performed to validate the assumptions and findings obtained from secondary research with key opinion leaders (KOL) and industry experts.

The global phenolic resin market size is expected to reach USD 18.1 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The report is a universal account of the major insights related to the geographical landscape of this business as well as the companies that have a reputable status in the phenolic resins market.

In this report, we analyze the phenolic resins market industry from two aspects.

1. Production – In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2014 to 2019.

2. Consumption – In terms of consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2014 to 2019.

We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2020-2026.

At the same time, we classify different phenolic resins market based on their definitions. Upstream raw materials, equipment and downstream consumers analysis is also carried out. It also focuses on market influencing factors, competitive landscape, data, trends, information, and exclusive vital statistics of the market.

The market study focuses on various key parameters that include:

• Market Segmentation

• Regional Segmentation

• In-Depth study of Market Determinants

• 360-Degree Economic Analysis

• Regulatory Analysis

• Company Profiling and others

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the major players in the market participants include Owens Corning, Arclin Inc., Ashland Inc., DIC Corporation, Hexcel Corp., Momentive Specialty Chemicals, Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd, Olympic Panel Products LLC, BASF SE, SI Group Inc, Hexion, Asahi Kasei, GUN EI Chemical Industry, Kangnam Chemical Co. Ltd., Changchun group, DYNEA, Zhejiang Hangmo, Yushiju Chemical, Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., and Red Avenue New Materials.

The competitive analysis of major market players is another notable feature of the phenolic resins market industry report; it identifies direct or indirect competitors in the market. The report offers company profile of market players alongside product picture and it’s specifications, phenolic resins market industry market plans, and technology adopted by them, future development plans. In addition, strength and weaknesses analysis of phenolic resins market industry competitive firms gives competitive advantages so that the efficiency and the productivity of companies are improved.

Market Segmentation:

Phenolic Resins Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Novolac

Resol

Liquid

Solid

Others



Phenolic Resins Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Wood Adhesives

Molding

Insulation

Laminates

Paper Impregnation

Coatings

Refractory Materials

Friction Material

Rubber & Tire

Electronics

Abrasives



Phenolic Resins End-Use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Building & Construction

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Furniture

Others

The segmentation is used to decide the target market into smaller sections or segments like product type, application, and geographical regions to optimize marketing strategies, advertising technique and global as well as regional sales efforts of phenolic resins market. The common characters are also being considered for segmentation such as global market share, common interests, worldwide demand and supply of Access Control devices. Moreover, the report compares the production value and growth rate of Phenolic Resins Market across different geographies.

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The research methodology adopted by analysts to study the market include inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain and various other secondary research methods, along with primary research as a major tool for market study.

Table of Contents

1. Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Assumptions

1.3. Sources

1.3.1. Secondary Sources

1.3.2. Primary Sources

2. Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Highlights

3. Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1. Overview

3.1.1. Data Mining

3.2. Data Sources

3.2.1. Primary Sources

3.2.2. Secondary Sources

4. Chapter 4. Phenolic Resins Market Insights

4.1. Market segmentation & Scope

4.2. Penetration & growth prospect mapping, 2015-2026

4.3. Phenolic resins market – value chain analysis

4.4. Regulatory framework

4.4.1. Key international regulations & their impact on the phenolic resin industry

4.5. Technology overview

4.5.1. Production process

4.5.2. New technologies

4.6. Average selling prices, 2015 – 2018

4.6.1. Liquid resol resins

4.6.2. Solid resol resins

4.7. Phenolic Resins Market Dynamics

4.8. Phenolic Resins Market – Driver Analysis

4.8.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.8.1.1. Sustainable insulation & engineered wood products driving growth

4.8.1.2. Demand for rubber & friction materials in transportation

4.8.2. Phenolic Resins Market Restraint Analysis

4.8.2.1. Raw material price volatility

4.8.3. Key opportunities prioritized

4.8.4. New market avenues

4.8.4.1. Bio-based materials & batch monitoring technologies

4.9. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.10. PESTLE Analysis

5. Chapter 5. Phenolic Resins Market Assessment by Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market by Product

5.2.1. Global Phenolic Resins Market, By Product, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

5.2.2. Global Phenolic Resins Market, By Product, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.3. Global Resol Phenolic Resins Market, By Type, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

5.2.4. Global Resol Phenolic Resins Market, By Type, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Novolac

5.3.1. Global Novolac Phenolic Resins Market, by Region, 2015-2026 (KiloTons)

5.3.2. Global Novolac Phenolic Resins Market, by Region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Resols

5.4.1. Global Resol Phenolic Resins Market, by Region, 2015-2026 (KiloTons)

5.4.2. Global Resol Phenolic Resins Market, by Region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

5.4.3. Liquid Resols

5.4.3.1. Global Liquid Resol Phenolic Resins Market, by Region, 2015-2026 (KiloTons)

5.4.3.2. Global Liquid Resol Phenolic Resins Market, by Region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

5.4.4. Solid Resols

5.4.4.1. Global Solid Resol Phenolic Resins Market, by Region, 2015-2026 (KiloTons)

5.4.4.2. Global Solid Resol Phenolic Resins Market, by Region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

5.5. Other Phenolic Resins

5.5.1. Global Other Resol Phenolic Resins Market, by Region, 2015-2026 (KiloTons)

5.5.2. Global Other Resol Phenolic Resins Market, by Region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

6. Chapter 6. Phenolic Resins Market Assessment by Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Market by Application

6.2.1. Global Phenolic Resins Market, By Application, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

6.2.2. Global Phenolic Resins Market, By Application, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

6.3. Wood Adhesives

6.3.1. Global Phenolic Resins Market, For Wood Adhesives, by Region, 2015-2026 (KiloTons)

6.3.2. Global Phenolic Resins Market, For Wood Adhesives, by Region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

6.4. Molding

6.4.1. Global Phenolic Resins Market, For Molding, by Region, 2015-2026 (KiloTons)

6.4.2. Global Phenolic Resins Market, For Molding, by Region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

6.5. Insulation

6.5.1. Global Phenolic Resins Market, For Insulation, by Region, 2015-2026 (KiloTons)

6.5.2. Global Phenolic Resins Market, For Insulation, by Region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

6.6. Laminates

6.6.1. Global Phenolic Resins Market, For Laminates, by Region, 2015-2026 (KiloTons)

6.6.2. Global Phenolic Resins Market, For Laminates, by Region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

6.7. Paper Impregnation

6.7.1. Global Phenolic Resins Market, For Paper Impregnation, by Region, 2015-2026 (KiloTons)

6.7.2. Global Phenolic Resins Market, For Paper Impregnation, by Region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

6.8. Coatings

6.8.1. Global Phenolic Resins Market, For Coatings, by Region, 2015-2026 (KiloTons)

6.8.2. Global Phenolic Resins Market, For Coatings, by Region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

6.9. Refractory Materials

6.9.1. Global Phenolic Resins Market, For Refractory Materials, by Region, 2015-2026 (KiloTons)

6.9.2. Global Phenolic Resins Market, For Refractory Materials, by Region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

6.10. Friction Material

6.10.1. Global Phenolic Resins Market, For Friction Material, by Region, 2015-2026 (KiloTons)

6.10.2. Global Phenolic Resins Market, For Friction Material, by Region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

6.11. Rubber & Tire

6.11.1. Global Phenolic Resins Market, For Rubber & Tire, by Region, 2015-2026 (KiloTons)

6.11.2. Global Phenolic Resins Market, For Rubber & Tire, by Region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

6.12. Electronics

6.12.1. Global Phenolic Resins Market, For Electronics, by Region, 2015-2026 (KiloTons)

6.12.2. Global Phenolic Resins Market, For Paper Impregnation, by Region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

6.13. Abrasives

6.13.1. Global Phenolic Resins Market, For Abrasives, by Region, 2015-2026 (KiloTons)

6.13.2. Global Phenolic Resins Market, For Abrasives, by Region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

7. Chapter 7. Phenolic Resins Market Assessment by End-Use

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Market by End-Use

7.2.1. Global Phenolic Resins Market, By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

7.2.2. Global Phenolic Resins Market, By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

7.3. Building & Construction

7.3.1. Global Phenolic Resins Market, For Building & Construction, by Region, 2015-2026 (KiloTons)

7.3.2. Global Phenolic Resins Market, For Building & Construction, by Region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

7.4. Automotive

7.4.1. Global Phenolic Resins Market, For Automotive, by Region, 2015-2026 (KiloTons)

7.4.2. Global Phenolic Resins Market, For Automotive, by Region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

7.5. Electrical & Electronics

7.5.1. Global Phenolic Resins Market, For Electrical & Electronics, by Region, 2015-2026 (KiloTons)

7.5.2. Global Phenolic Resins Market, For Electrical & Electronics, by Region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

7.6. Furniture

7.6.1. Global Phenolic Resins Market, For Furniture, by Region, 2015-2026 (KiloTons)

7.6.2. Global Phenolic Resins Market, For Furniture, by Region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

7.7. Other End-Uses

7.7.1. Global Phenolic Resins Market, For Other End-Uses, by Region, 2015-2026 (KiloTons)

7.7.2. Global Phenolic Resins Market, For Other End-Uses, by Region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

8. Chapter 8. Phenolic Resins Market Assessment by Geography

8.1. Introduction

8.1.1. Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Geography, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.1.2. Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Geography, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.2. Phenolic Resins Market – North America

8.2.1. North America Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Product, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.2.2. North America Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Product, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.2.3. North America Resol Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Type, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.2.4. North America Resol Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Type, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.2.5. North America Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Application, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.2.6. North America Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Application, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.2.7. North America Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.2.8. North America Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.2.9. Phenolic Resins Market – U.S.

8.2.9.1. U.S. Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Product, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.2.9.2. U.S. Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Product, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.2.9.3. U.S. Resol Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Type, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.2.9.4. U.S. Resol Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Type, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.2.9.5. U.S. Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Application, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.2.9.6. U.S. Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Application, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.2.9.7. U.S. Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.2.9.8. U.S. Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.2.10. Phenolic Resins Market – Canada

8.2.10.1. Canada Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Product, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.2.10.2. Canada Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Product, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.2.10.3. Canada Resol Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Type, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.2.10.4. Canada Resol Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Type, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.2.10.5. Canada Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Application, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.2.10.6. Canada Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Application, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.2.10.7. Canada Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.2.10.8. Canada Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.3. Phenolic Resins Market – Europe

8.3.1. Europe Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Product, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.3.2. Europe Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Product, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.3.3. Europe Resol Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Type, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.3.4. Europe Resol Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Type, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.3.5. Europe Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Application, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.3.6. Europe Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Application, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.3.7. Europe Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.3.8. Europe Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.3.9. Phenolic Resins Market – Germany

8.3.9.1. Germany Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Product, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.3.9.2. Germany Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Product, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.3.9.3. Germany Resol Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Type, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.3.9.4. Germany Resol Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Type, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.3.9.5. Germany Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Application, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.3.9.6. Germany Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Application, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.3.9.7. Germany Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.3.9.8. Germany Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.3.10. Phenolic Resins Market – France

8.3.10.1. France Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Product, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.3.10.2. France Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Product, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.3.10.3. France Resol Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Type, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.3.10.4. France Resol Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Type, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.3.10.5. France Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Application, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.3.10.6. France Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Application, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.3.10.7. France Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.3.10.8. France Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.3.11. Phenolic Resins Market – Italy

8.3.11.1. Italy Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Product, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.3.11.2. Italy Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Product, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.3.11.3. Italy Resol Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Type, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.3.11.4. Italy Resol Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Type, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.3.11.5. Italy Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Application, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.3.11.6. Italy Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Application, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.3.11.7. Italy Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.3.11.8. Italy Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.3.12. Phenolic Resins Market – Spain

8.3.12.1. Spain Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Product, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.3.12.2. Spain Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Product, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.3.12.3. Spain Resol Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Type, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.3.12.4. Spain Resol Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Type, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.3.12.5. Spain Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Application, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.3.12.6. Spain Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Application, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.3.12.7. Spain Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.3.12.8. Spain Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.3.13. Phenolic Resins Market – UK

8.3.13.1. UK Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Product, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.3.13.2. UK Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Product, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.3.13.3. UK Resol Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Type, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.3.13.4. UK Resol Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Type, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.3.13.5. UK Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Application, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.3.13.6. UK Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Application, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.3.13.7. UK Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.3.13.8. UK Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.3.14. Phenolic Resins Market – Turkey

8.3.14.1. Turkey Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Product, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.3.14.2. Turkey Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Product, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.3.14.3. Turkey Resol Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Type, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.3.14.4. Turkey Resol Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Type, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.3.14.5. Turkey Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Application, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.3.14.6. Turkey Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Application, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.3.14.7. Turkey Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.3.14.8. Turkey Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.3.15. Phenolic Resins Market – Russia

8.3.15.1. Russia Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Product, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.3.15.2. Russia Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Product, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.3.15.3. Russia Resol Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Type, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.3.15.4. Russia Resol Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Type, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.3.15.5. Russia Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Application, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.3.15.6. Russia Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Application, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.3.15.7. Russia Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.3.15.8. Russia Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.4. Phenolic Resins Market – Asia Pacific

8.4.1. Asia Pacific Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Product, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.4.2. Asia Pacific Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Product, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.4.3. Asia Pacific Resol Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Type, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.4.4. Asia Pacific Resol Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Type, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.4.5. Asia Pacific Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Application, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.4.6. Asia Pacific Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Application, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.4.7. Asia Pacific Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.4.8. Asia Pacific Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.4.9. Phenolic Resins Market – China

8.4.9.1. China Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Product, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.4.9.2. China Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Product, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.4.9.3. China Resol Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Type, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.4.9.4. China Resol Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Type, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.4.9.5. China Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Application, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.4.9.6. China Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Application, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.4.9.7. China Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.4.9.8. China Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.4.10. Phenolic Resins Market – India

8.4.10.1. India Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Product, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.4.10.2. India Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Product, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.4.10.3. India Resol Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Type, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.4.10.4. India Resol Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Type, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.4.10.5. India Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Application, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.4.10.6. India Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Application, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.4.10.7. India Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.4.10.8. India Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.4.11. Phenolic Resins Market – Japan

8.4.11.1. Japan Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Product, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.4.11.2. Japan Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Product, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.4.11.3. Japan Resol Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Type, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.4.11.4. Japan Resol Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Type, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.4.11.5. Japan Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Application, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.4.11.6. Japan Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Application, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.4.11.7. Japan Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.4.11.8. Japan Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.4.12. Phenolic Resins Market – Southeast Asia

8.4.12.1. Southeast Asia Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Product, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.4.12.2. Southeast Asia Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Product, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.4.12.3. Southeast Asia Resol Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Type, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.4.12.4. Southeast Asia Resol Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Type, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.4.12.5. Southeast Asia Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Application, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.4.12.6. Southeast Asia Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Application, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.4.12.7. Southeast Asia Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.4.12.8. Southeast Asia Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.4.13. Phenolic Resins Market – South Korea

8.4.13.1. South Korea Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Product, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.4.13.2. South Korea Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Product, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.4.13.3. South Korea Resol Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Type, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.4.13.4. South Korea Resol Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Type, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.4.13.5. South Korea Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Application, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.4.13.6. South Korea Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Application, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.4.13.7. South Korea Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.4.13.8. South Korea Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.5. Phenolic Resins Market – Latin America

8.5.1. Latin America Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Product, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.5.2. Latin America Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Product, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.5.3. Latin America Resol Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Type, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.5.4. Latin America Resol Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Type, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.5.5. Latin America Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Application, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.5.6. Latin America Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Application, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.5.7. Latin America Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.5.8. Latin America Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.5.9. Phenolic Resins Market – Mexico

8.5.9.1. Mexico Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Product, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.5.9.2. Mexico Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Product, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.5.9.3. Mexico Resol Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Type, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.5.9.4. Mexico Resol Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Type, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.5.9.5. Mexico Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Application, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.5.9.6. Mexico Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Application, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.5.9.7. Mexico Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.5.9.8. Mexico Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.5.10. Phenolic Resins Market – Brazil

8.5.10.1. Brazil Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Product, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.5.10.2. Brazil Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Product, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.5.10.3. Brazil Resol Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Type, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.5.10.4. Brazil Resol Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Type, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.5.10.5. Brazil Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Application, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.5.10.6. Brazil Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Application, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.5.10.7. Brazil Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.5.10.8. Brazil Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.6. Phenolic Resins Market – Middle East & Africa

8.6.1. Middle East & Africa Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Product, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.6.2. Middle East & Africa Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Product, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.6.3. Middle East & Africa Resol Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Type, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.6.4. Middle East & Africa Resol Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Type, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.6.5. Middle East & Africa Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Application, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.6.6. Middle East & Africa Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Application, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.6.7. Middle East & Africa Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.6.8. Middle East & Africa Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.6.9. Phenolic Resins Market – Saudi Arabia

8.6.9.1. Saudi Arabia Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Product, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.6.9.2. Saudi Arabia Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Product, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.6.9.3. Saudi Arabia Resol Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Type, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.6.9.4. Saudi Arabia Resol Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Type, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.6.9.5. Saudi Arabia Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Application, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.6.9.6. Saudi Arabia Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By Application, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

8.6.9.7. Saudi Arabia Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 (KiloTons)

8.6.9.8. Saudi Arabia Phenolic Resins Market Assessment, By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

9. Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Phenolic Resin Company Heat Map Analysis

9.2. Vendor Landscape

9.3. Competitive Environment

9.3.1. Strategic Initiatives

10. Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. Owens Corning

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Industries and service catered

10.1.4. Product Benchmarking

10.1.5. Recent Development

10.2. Arclin Inc.

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Industries and service catered

10.2.3. Product Benchmarking

10.2.4. Recent Development

10.3. Olympic Panel Product LLC

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Industries and service catered

10.3.3. Product Benchmarking

10.4. Ashland Inc.

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Industries and service catered

10.4.4. Product Benchmarking

10.5. DIC Corporation

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Performance

10.5.3. Industries and service catered

10.5.4. Product Benchmarking

10.5.5. Recent Development

10.6. Hexcel Corp.

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Financial Performance

10.6.3. Industries and service catered

10.6.4. Product Benchmarking

10.6.5. Recent Development

10.7. Arizona Chemical Company LLC (Kraton Corporation)

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Financial Performance

10.7.3. Industries and service catered

10.7.4. Product Benchmarking

10.7.5. Recent Development

10.8. Georgia Pacific Chemicals

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Industries and service catered

10.8.3. Product Benchmarking

10.8.4. Recent Development

10.9. Kolon Industries Inc.

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Financial Performance

10.9.3. Industries and service catered

10.9.4. Product Benchmarking

10.10. Momentive Specialty Chemicals (Hexion Inc)

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Industries and service catered

10.10.3. Product Benchmarking

10.10.4. Recent Development

10.11. Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.

10.11.1. Company Overview

10.11.2. Financial Performance

10.11.3. Industries and service catered

10.11.4. Product Benchmarking

10.12. BASF SE

10.12.1. Company Overview

10.12.2. Financial Performance

10.12.3. Industries and service catered

10.12.4. Product Benchmarking

10.13. Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd

10.13.1. Company Overview

10.13.2. Financial Performance

10.13.3. Industries and service catered

10.13.4. Product Benchmarking

10.14. SI Group

10.14.1. Company Overview

10.14.2. Industries and service catered

10.14.3. Product Benchmarking

10.15. Hexion

10.15.1. Company Overview

10.15.2. Financial Performance

10.15.3. Industries and service catered

10.15.4. Product Benchmarking

10.15.5. Recent Development

10.16. Asahi Kasei

10.16.1. Company Overview

10.16.2. Financial Performance

10.16.3. Industries and service catered

10.16.4. Product Benchmarking

10.16.5. Recent Development

10.17. GUN EI Chemical Industry

10.17.1. Company Overview

10.17.2. Financial Performance

10.17.3. Industries and service catered

10.17.4. Product Benchmarking

10.18. Kangnam Chemical

10.18.1. Company Overview

10.18.2. Industries and service catered

10.18.3. Product Benchmarking

10.19. Chang Chun Group

10.19.1. Company Overview

10.19.2. Financial Snapshot

10.19.3. Industries and service catered

10.19.4. Product Benchmarking

10.20. Dynea AS

10.20.1. Company Overview

10.20.2. Financial Snapshot

10.20.3. Industries and service catered

10.20.4. Product Benchmarking

10.21. Zhejiang Hangmo Synthetic Materials Inc.

10.21.1. Company Overview

10.21.2. Financial Snapshot

10.21.3. Industries and service catered

10.21.4. Product Benchmarking

10.22. Shandong Yushiju Chemical Co. Ltd.

10.22.1. Company Overview

10.22.2. Industries and service catered

10.22.3. Product Benchmarking

10.23. Red Avenue New Materials Group Co., Ltd.

10.23.1. Company Overview

10.23.2. Industries and service catered

10.23.3. Product Benchmarking

11. Chapter 11. Phenolic Resins Import Export Data

11.1. 11.1 Import Data, By Country, 2016-2018

