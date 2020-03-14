LOS ANGELES, United States, 15 March 2020: The report “Global Functional Ingredients Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026” has offered deep insights into the global Functional Ingredients industry with highly reliable and accurate statistics. The industry experts have used figures, graphs, and flowcharts in the report to represent the analyzed data in a better way. At the start, they have laid emphasis on the key growth opportunities and trends in the global Functional Ingredients industry. They have also talked about the growth factors as well as risks that may emerge in the near future. Precise estimations regarding the Functional Ingredients industry size in terms of value and volume have been given in the report. Crucial aspects including Functional Ingredients pricing analysis, production, volume sales, and revenue are also touched upon by the authors of the report.

The global Functional Ingredients market is valued at 68500 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 95030 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026.

The competitive landscape is a must-have information for the market players to withstand the competition present in the global Functional Ingredients market. This further helps the market participants to develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. Moreover, the competitive analysis helps them to determine potential advantages as well as barriers within the global Functional Ingredients market. This way, they can monitor how their competitors are implementing various strategies including pricing, marketing, and distribution.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Functional Ingredients Market Research Report:

Cargill

BASF

DowDuPont

Archer Daniels Midland

Arla Foods

Kerry

Ajinomoto

DSM

Ingredion

Tate & Lyle

Roquette Frères

CHR. Hansen

Kemin Industries

Beneo

Royal Cosun

Global Functional Ingredients Market Segmentation by Product:

Maltodextrin

Probiotics

Polydextrose

Modified Starch

Pectin

Omega-3 (EPA, DHA, ALA)&Omega-6

Conjugated Linoleic Acid

Rice Protein

Others

Global Functional Ingredients Market Segmentation by Application:

Food

Beverages

Segments of Functional Ingredients industry including product type and application have been thoroughly studied by the analysts. They have provided an exhaustive analysis of the contribution these segments are likely to make to the overall Functional Ingredients industry size. Besides, they have estimated the growth potential of each segment, thereby providing the clients a helping hand to implement their strategies in future.

Additionally, the industry analysts have studied key regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa, along with their respective countries. Here, they have given a clear-cut understanding of the present and future situations of the global Functional Ingredients industry in key regions. This will help the key players to focus on the lucrative regional markets.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

While planning the strategic initiatives, market participants come across various questions and uncertainties. This report resolves various queries that most market players have regarding the global Functional Ingredients market.

What are the growth opportunities for the new entrants in the global Functional Ingredients industry?

Who are the leading players functioning in the global Functional Ingredients marketplace?

What are the key strategies participants are likely to adopt to increase their share in the global Functional Ingredients industry?

What is the competitive situation in the global Functional Ingredients market?

What are the emerging trends that may influence the Functional Ingredients market growth?

Which product type segment will exhibit high CAGR in future?

Which application segment will grab a handsome share in the global Functional Ingredients industry?

Which region is lucrative for the manufacturers?

Table of Contents

1 Functional Ingredients Market Overview

1 Functional Ingredients Product Overview

1.2 Functional Ingredients Market Segment by Type

1.3 Global Functional Ingredients Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Functional Ingredients Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Functional Ingredients Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Functional Ingredients Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Functional Ingredients Price by Type (2014-2019)

1 Global Functional Ingredients Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Functional Ingredients Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Functional Ingredients Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Functional Ingredients Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Functional Ingredients Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Functional Ingredients Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Functional Ingredients Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Functional Ingredients Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Functional Ingredients Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Functional Ingredients Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Functional Ingredients Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Functional Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Functional Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Functional Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Functional Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Functional Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Functional Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

1 Functional Ingredients Segment by Application

5.1.1 Industrial

5.1.2 Agricultural

5.1.3 Automotive

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Global Functional Ingredients Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Functional Ingredients Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Functional Ingredients Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

1 Global Functional Ingredients Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Functional Ingredients Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Functional Ingredients Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Functional Ingredients Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Functional Ingredients Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Functional Ingredients Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Functional Ingredients Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Functional Ingredients Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Functional Ingredients Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Functional Ingredients Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Functional Ingredients Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 20 Foot (6.09 M) Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 40 Foot (12.18 M) Gowth Forecast

6.4 Functional Ingredients Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Functional Ingredients Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Functional Ingredients Forecast in Industrial

6.4.3 Global Functional Ingredients Forecast in Agricultural

1 Functional Ingredients Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Functional Ingredients Industrial Chain Analysis

1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

