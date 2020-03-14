LOS ANGELES, United States, 15 March 2020: The report “Global Soybean Market Research Report 2020” has offered deep insights into the global Soybean industry with highly reliable and accurate statistics. The industry experts have used figures, graphs, and flowcharts in the report to represent the analyzed data in a better way. At the start, they have laid emphasis on the key growth opportunities and trends in the global Soybean industry. They have also talked about the growth factors as well as risks that may emerge in the near future. Precise estimations regarding the Soybean industry size in terms of value and volume have been given in the report. Crucial aspects including Soybean pricing analysis, production, volume sales, and revenue are also touched upon by the authors of the report.

Majorly fuelling demand in the global soybean market is the rising awareness among people about its health benefits. Their increasing applications in various end-use segments such as animal feed is also serving to boost demand. Serving to hamper demand in the global soybean market, on the other hand, is the dairy protein ingredients that have the first mover advantage and greater consumer acceptance.

The global Soybean market is valued at 124180 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 159210 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026.

The competitive landscape is a must-have information for the market players to withstand the competition present in the global Soybean market. This further helps the market participants to develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. Moreover, the competitive analysis helps them to determine potential advantages as well as barriers within the global Soybean market. This way, they can monitor how their competitors are implementing various strategies including pricing, marketing, and distribution.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Soybean Market Research Report:

Kerry

Fuji Oil Group

House Foods Group

The WhiteWave Foods

DowDuPont

CHS

Cargill

The Scoular

Archer-Daniels Midland Co.

Global Soybean Market Segmentation by Product:

Conventional

Organic

Global Soybean Market Segmentation by Application:

Food and Beverages

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Other

Segments of Soybean industry including product type and application have been thoroughly studied by the analysts. They have provided an exhaustive analysis of the contribution these segments are likely to make to the overall Soybean industry size. Besides, they have estimated the growth potential of each segment, thereby providing the clients a helping hand to implement their strategies in future.

Additionally, the industry analysts have studied key regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa, along with their respective countries. Here, they have given a clear-cut understanding of the present and future situations of the global Soybean industry in key regions. This will help the key players to focus on the lucrative regional markets.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

While planning the strategic initiatives, market participants come across various questions and uncertainties. This report resolves various queries that most market players have regarding the global Soybean market.

What are the growth opportunities for the new entrants in the global Soybean industry?

Who are the leading players functioning in the global Soybean marketplace?

What are the key strategies participants are likely to adopt to increase their share in the global Soybean industry?

What is the competitive situation in the global Soybean market?

What are the emerging trends that may influence the Soybean market growth?

Which product type segment will exhibit high CAGR in future?

Which application segment will grab a handsome share in the global Soybean industry?

Which region is lucrative for the manufacturers?

Table of Contents

1 Soybean Market Overview

1.1 Soybean Product Overview

1.2 Soybean Market Segment by Type

1.3 Global Soybean Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Soybean Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Soybean Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Soybean Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Soybean Price by Type (2014-2019)

1 Global Soybean Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Soybean Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Soybean Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Soybean Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Soybean Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Soybean Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Soybean Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Soybean Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Soybean Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Soybean Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Soybean Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Soybean Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Soybean Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Soybean Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Soybean Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Soybean Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Soybean Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

1 Soybean Segment by Application

5.1.1 Industrial

5.1.2 Agricultural

5.1.3 Automotive

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Global Soybean Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Soybean Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Soybean Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

1 Global Soybean Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Soybean Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Soybean Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Soybean Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Soybean Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Soybean Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Soybean Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Soybean Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Soybean Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Soybean Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Soybean Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 20 Foot (6.09 M) Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 40 Foot (12.18 M) Gowth Forecast

6.4 Soybean Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Soybean Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Soybean Forecast in Industrial

6.4.3 Global Soybean Forecast in Agricultural

1 Soybean Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Soybean Industrial Chain Analysis

1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

