Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market 2020: Analysis Of The Industry By Size, Share, Consumption, Demand, Growth, Revenues, Key Companies, Types, Applications And Forecasts Until 2025

This report studies the global industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market, analyzes and studies the state of development and forecasts of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) in the United States, the EU, Japan , China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on key players in the global market, such as General Electric Company (GE), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Cisco Systems, Inc., Siemens AG, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., ABB , Atmel Corporation, ARM Holding plc.
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
the United States
EU
Japan
China China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into
connectivity management
Application management Device management
Market segment by application, the industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) can be divided into
manufacturing
Energy and energy
Oil and gas
Health
Logistics and transport
Agriculture
Other
Contents
Chapter One: Overview of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Industry
1.1 Overview of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market
1.1.1 Scope of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Product
1.1. 2 Market status and prospects
1.2 Global industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)) Market size and analysis by region (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Marketplace Internet of industrial objects (IIoT) type
1.3 .1 Managing connectivity
1.3.2 Management applications
1.3.3Device management
1.4 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market per end user / application
1.4.1 Manufacturing
1.4.2 Energy and electricity
1.4.3 Oil and gas
1.4.4 Health
1.4.5 Logistics and transport
1.4.6 Agriculture
1.4.7 Others
Chapter Two: Analysis of competition in the global industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) by players
2.1 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market size (value) by players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive status and trend
2.2. 1 Market concentration rate
2.2.2 Product / Service differences
2.2.3 New entrants
2.2.4 Technological trends in the future
Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Main Actors)
3.1 General Electric Company (GE)
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 General Presentation of Activities / Companies
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Revenues of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) (in millions) USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent developments
3.2 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
3.2.1 Company profile
continued …
